Feb. 3, 2023 By Jenna Bernath

The Department of Transportation has brought back a popular competition this year geared toward K-12 students that promotes health and traffic safety.

The competition, called “We’re Walking Here,” aims to increase students’ awareness of the health benefits of walking, and aligns with the city’s Vision Zero initiative that promotes street safety. It also serves as an opportunity for students to remind drivers about the importance of safe streets.

The competition was put on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic but is scheduled to take place once again next month. This year the competition is partnering with “Hip Hop 50,” the citywide campaign to celebrate New York City as the birthplace of the hip-hop genre 50 years ago.