Iconic sushi spot Takesushi in Sunnyside serves up special menu for ‘Restaurant Week of the Sides’

Sunnyside’s sushi lovers have something to celebrate—Takesushi, a beloved Japanese restaurant with roots dating back to 1974, is rolling out a special three-course menu as part of the inaugural “Restaurant Week of the Sides.”

Located inside Bon Café at 41-31 Queens Blvd., Takesushi has been a staple in the Sunnyside community for over 13 years. The restaurant originally opened a few blocks away at 43-46 42nd St. but closed in 2023 due to pandemic-related challenges. Thanks to overwhelming support from neighborhood fans and social media followers, owner Robin Kawada reopened Takesushi at its current location.

Kawada, 76, first launched Takesushi in Midtown Manhattan in 1974 and later expanded to locations in Woodmere, Great Neck, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. Now, he has chosen to focus solely on his Sunnyside restaurant, continuing his passion for authentic Japanese cuisine.

Takesushi is known for its high-quality sushi, prepared daily with the freshest seasonal ingredients. As part of “Restaurant Week of the Sides,” the restaurant is offering a three-course menu for $35 through Saturday, March 1.

The special includes an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. Diners can start with ankimo (monkfish liver), Florida rock shrimp, or tuna karaage before moving on to an entrée, which comes with soup and salad. Options include a sushi platter with six pieces and one roll, assorted tempura, or Chilean sea bass teriyaki with a California roll. To finish, guests can choose from nama choco, ice cream, or Japanese mousse.

The special promotion gives both longtime patrons and first-time visitors a chance to experience Takesushi’s acclaimed dishes at a great value. “Restaurant Week of the Sides” is organized by Woodside on the Move and the Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District to highlight the area’s diverse dining scene and support local restaurants.

Takesushi is open seven days a week from 12 to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. for both dine-in and takeout. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 347-601-4141.