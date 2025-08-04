Recharge and reset: Sunnyside Self-Care Fest returns through Aug. 20

Aug. 4, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Recharge and reset this summer with the Sunnyside Self Care Fest, featuring an array of beauty and wellness services and specials, including exclusive offers on lashes, brows, barber cuts, facials and more.

The two-week promotion offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in self-care or try a new look for the Fall, from $35 deals to exclusive promotions while supporting locally-based small businesses in the Sunnyside community.

The Self-Care Fest, which runs from Aug. 6 through Aug. 20, was organized by the Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District (BID), a nonprofit organization that regularly supports and promotes small businesses in the area, including special promotions and events throughout the year. The Self-Care Fest features over 20 businesses in the Western Queens area, including haircuts, massages, nails, and even pet grooming, for the whole family to bask in beauty and relaxation.

Participants can use the special promotion to check out a business they’ve never been to before, or book a service at one of their go-to wellness spaces. The sweet deal highlights the many salons and wellness services in the area, while giving customers a great deal to help them look and feel their best.

From barber shops to nail salons, here is a list of participating businesses in the area. Book your appointment over the phone, online, or in person.

Beauty By R

40-09 Queens Blvd.

*$30 OFF – Balayage or Highlights

*30% OFF – Deep Conditioner + Hair Cut + Blow Dry

*30% OFF -Manicure/Pedicure

*$100 – Full Set of Nail Extensions with Any Base – Up to Size #2

Beauty’s Salon & Spa

47-06 48th Ave.

*$35 – Haircut and Blow Dry

Chafi’s Hair Salon

40-09 Queens Blvd.

*$35 – Haircut & Blow Dry (Short Hair)

*$35 – Blow Dry with Hair Treatment

Divina’s Threading

41-26 Queens Blvd.

*$35 – Express Facial + Eyebrow Threading

*$35 – Eyebrow & Lip Threading + Regular Manicure

E-Z Threading

45-10 Greenpoint Ave.

*$20 – Herbal Facial

*$30 – Full Face Threading & Waxing

*$50 – Full Face Threading & Facial

Greenpoint Beauty Nails & Spa

42-20 Greenpoint Ave.

*$25 – Haircut & Beard Trim (short)

*$30 – Wash & Blow Dry

*$35 – Jelly Pedicure

*$45 – Mani/Pedi + 10 minute Foot Rub

H Beauty Supply

45-13 Greenpoint Ave.

*Buy 3 Wave Gel or Essie Nail Polish Products, Get One FREE!!

*30% OFF – MOIRA Purchases Above $100

*Spin the Wheel to Win FREE Prizes on Aug. 9th, 1-7 p.m.

JT Beauty Dream

42-04 43rd Ave.

*$60 – Regular Eyelash Set & Eyebrow Design

Laly’s Nails

43-50 42nd St.

*$12 – 10 Minute Back Massage

*$12 – Foot Scrub & 10 Minute Foot Massage

*$20 – Foot Scrub & 20 Minute Foot Massage

*$28 – Regular Pedicure

*$35 – Jelly Spa Pedicure

*$45 – Pedicure & 20 Minute Foot Massage

Lotus Nails

43-41 45th St.

*$35 – 45 Minute Body Work

*10% OFF – Lotus Package (Mani & Pedi + More)

Madagascar Pet Services

39-32 Queens Blvd.

*$35 – Glamour Paws: Nail trimming, paw pad hair trimming, and shaping

*$35 Refreshing Facial: Tear stain cleaning, trimming around the eyes, massage (stimulates tear drainage and improves circulation)

*$35 – Healthy Ears: Deep cleaning with antibacterial solution, hair plucking (if applicable), underside of ear shaving

Melina Cabrera NYC Balayage & Color Specialist

46-04 Skillman Ave. – Inside Analaigh

*15% OFF – Cut and Blowout

*10% OFF – Balayage

*10% OFF – Tuesday Color (roots, gloss) No Lightening

Nail Club & Spa

41-22 Greenpoint Ave.

*$35 – Regular Mani + Regular Pedi

*$35 – Regular Pedi + 10 min massage

*$35 – Regular Pedi + Paraffin

Permanent Beauty & Skin Care

44-16 Greenpoint Ave.

*$35 – 30 Minute Massage

*$35 – Eyelashes

*$35 – Mini Facial

PJ Training Academy

47-57 46th St.

*$120 (after $20 OFF!) Brazilian V-Facial (includes choice of sugar wax, hard wax, or soft wax, all hair is removed + acid cleansing + vapor + in-grown removal + mask)

*$80 (after $20 OFF!) Full Leg Wax (Sugar Wax)

*$150 (after $50 OFF!) Deep Skin Facial (includes 2 cleansings, according to skin type; aromatherapy, vapor, clogged pore removal, toner, face mask, and cold therapy)

*$110 (after $40 OFF) Intimate Cleansing & Pubic Facial

*$120 (after $80 OFF) Brown Lamination & BTX

Reiki Healing with Sandrine

46-04 Skillman Ave. – Inside Analaigh

*$35 – Half-Hour Reiki Treatment

*$35 – Half-hour life coaching service

***By Appointment Only

Romantic Depot

47-02 Queens Blvd.

*50% off Massage Products

*50% off Personal Massagers

***Must mention Sunnyside Self-Care Fest

Rose Threading

39-46 Queens Blvd.

*$35 Eyebrow & Lip Threading + Regular Manicure

*$35 Express Facial + Eyebrow Thread

Simply Devine

(Lower Level of Bonjour Salon)

44-19 Queens Blvd.

*$35 – 30 Minute Massage

*$35 – 30 Minute Mini Facial (Only Armine)

*$35 – 30 Minute Hybrid Tint &Brow Grooming (Only Armine)

Simply Therapeutic

by Knovy Nicolas, LMT, CRTP, CMLDP

49-04 43rd Ave.

*25% off $120 = $90 per session of Centered Therapeutic Stretch Therapy

*30% off $360 = $84 per session (Package of 3) of Centered Therapeutic Stretch Therapy

*35% off $600 = $78 per session (Package of 5) Centered Therapeutic Stretch Therapy

Skillman Doggy Day Care

49-16 Skillman Ave.

*$40 – Full Day Doggy Day Care

*$30 – Half Day Doggy Day Care

*$10 – Per Hour Doggy Day Care

(Small to Medium dogs, 30lbs weight limit)

Skillman Pets

49-16 Skillman Ave.

*$10 OFF – Any Bath booked during Event Days

***Appointment Required – Must mention Sunnyside Self-Care Fest

Sunnyside Nail Spa

45-16 43rd Ave.

*$35 Gel Pedicure

*$35 Spa Pedicure

Sunnyside Tattoo

43-22 36th St. – Unit 2242

*$35 OFF any Tattoo $200 or more

The People’s Yoga

46-04 Skillman Ave. (Inside Analaigh)

*First Class of Yoga is FREE

*10% OFF – Package of 5 Classes

*20% OFF – Package of 10 Classes

The Concierge Grooming Parlor

47-08 39th Pl.

*$35 – Haircut

*$45 – Haircut + Beard Trim

*$125-The Extraordinary Joe

(Haircut + Beard Trim + Facial Cleanse + Black Mask + Finishing Hydromask)

(All customers can select the “Pay in Person” option at checkout when booking online. Appointment only)