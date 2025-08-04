Recharge and reset: Sunnyside Self-Care Fest returns through Aug. 20

Aug. 4, 2025 By Jessica Militello
Recharge and reset this summer with the Sunnyside Self Care Fest, featuring an array of beauty and wellness services and specials, including exclusive offers on lashes, brows, barber cuts, facials and more.
The two-week promotion offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in self-care or try a new look for the Fall, from $35 deals to exclusive promotions while supporting locally-based small businesses in the Sunnyside community.
The Self-Care Fest, which runs from Aug. 6 through Aug. 20, was organized by the Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District (BID), a nonprofit organization that regularly supports and promotes small businesses in the area, including special promotions and events throughout the year. The Self-Care Fest features over 20 businesses in the Western Queens area, including haircuts, massages, nails, and even pet grooming, for the whole family to bask in beauty and relaxation.
Participants can use the special promotion to check out a business they’ve never been to before, or book a service at one of their go-to wellness spaces. The sweet deal highlights the many salons and wellness services in the area, while giving customers a great deal to help them look and feel their best.
From barber shops to nail salons, here is a list of participating businesses in the area. Book your appointment over the phone, online, or in person.
Beauty By R
40-09 Queens Blvd.
*$30 OFF – Balayage or Highlights
*30% OFF – Deep Conditioner + Hair Cut + Blow Dry
*30% OFF -Manicure/Pedicure
*$100 – Full Set of Nail Extensions with Any Base – Up to Size #2
Beauty’s Salon & Spa
47-06 48th Ave.
*$35 – Haircut and Blow Dry
Chafi’s Hair Salon
40-09 Queens Blvd.
*$35 – Haircut & Blow Dry (Short Hair)
*$35 – Blow Dry with Hair Treatment
Divina’s Threading
41-26 Queens Blvd.
*$35 – Express Facial + Eyebrow Threading
*$35 – Eyebrow & Lip Threading + Regular Manicure
E-Z Threading
45-10 Greenpoint Ave.
*$20 – Herbal Facial
*$30 – Full Face Threading & Waxing
*$50 – Full Face Threading & Facial
Greenpoint Beauty Nails & Spa
42-20 Greenpoint Ave.
*$25 – Haircut & Beard Trim (short)
*$30 – Wash & Blow Dry
*$35 – Jelly Pedicure
*$45 – Mani/Pedi + 10 minute Foot Rub
H Beauty Supply
45-13 Greenpoint Ave.
*Buy 3 Wave Gel or Essie Nail Polish Products, Get One FREE!!
*30% OFF – MOIRA Purchases Above $100
*Spin the Wheel to Win FREE Prizes on Aug. 9th, 1-7 p.m.
JT Beauty Dream
42-04 43rd Ave.
*$60 – Regular Eyelash Set & Eyebrow Design
Laly’s Nails
43-50 42nd St.
*$12 – 10 Minute Back Massage
*$12 – Foot Scrub & 10 Minute Foot Massage
*$20 – Foot Scrub & 20 Minute Foot Massage
*$28 – Regular Pedicure
*$35 – Jelly Spa Pedicure
*$45 – Pedicure & 20 Minute Foot Massage
Lotus Nails
43-41 45th St.
*$35 – 45 Minute Body Work
*10% OFF – Lotus Package (Mani & Pedi + More)
Madagascar Pet Services
39-32 Queens Blvd.
*$35 – Glamour Paws: Nail trimming, paw pad hair trimming, and shaping
*$35 Refreshing Facial: Tear stain cleaning, trimming around the eyes, massage (stimulates tear drainage and improves circulation)
*$35 – Healthy Ears: Deep cleaning with antibacterial solution, hair plucking (if applicable), underside of ear shaving
Melina Cabrera NYC Balayage & Color Specialist
46-04 Skillman Ave. – Inside Analaigh
*15% OFF – Cut and Blowout
*10% OFF – Balayage
*10% OFF – Tuesday Color (roots, gloss) No Lightening
Nail Club & Spa
41-22 Greenpoint Ave.
*$35 – Regular Mani + Regular Pedi
*$35 – Regular Pedi + 10 min massage
*$35 – Regular Pedi + Paraffin
Permanent Beauty & Skin Care
44-16 Greenpoint Ave.
*$35 – 30 Minute Massage
*$35 – Eyelashes
*$35 – Mini Facial
PJ Training Academy
47-57 46th St.
*$120 (after $20 OFF!) Brazilian V-Facial (includes choice of sugar wax, hard wax, or soft wax, all hair is removed + acid cleansing + vapor + in-grown removal + mask)
*$80 (after $20 OFF!) Full Leg Wax (Sugar Wax)
*$150 (after $50 OFF!) Deep Skin Facial (includes 2 cleansings, according to skin type; aromatherapy, vapor, clogged pore removal, toner, face mask, and cold therapy)
*$110 (after $40 OFF) Intimate Cleansing & Pubic Facial
*$120 (after $80 OFF) Brown Lamination & BTX
Reiki Healing with Sandrine
46-04 Skillman Ave. – Inside Analaigh
*$35 – Half-Hour Reiki Treatment
*$35 – Half-hour life coaching service
***By Appointment Only
Romantic Depot
47-02 Queens Blvd.
*50% off Massage Products
*50% off Personal Massagers
***Must mention Sunnyside Self-Care Fest
Rose Threading
39-46 Queens Blvd.
*$35 Eyebrow & Lip Threading + Regular Manicure
*$35 Express Facial + Eyebrow Thread
Simply Devine
(Lower Level of Bonjour Salon)
44-19 Queens Blvd.
*$35 – 30 Minute Massage
*$35 – 30 Minute Mini Facial (Only Armine)
*$35 – 30 Minute Hybrid Tint &Brow Grooming (Only Armine)
Simply Therapeutic
by Knovy Nicolas, LMT, CRTP, CMLDP
49-04 43rd Ave.
*25% off $120 = $90 per session of Centered Therapeutic Stretch Therapy
*30% off $360 = $84 per session (Package of 3) of Centered Therapeutic Stretch Therapy
*35% off $600 = $78 per session (Package of 5) Centered Therapeutic Stretch Therapy
Skillman Doggy Day Care
49-16 Skillman Ave.
*$40 – Full Day Doggy Day Care
*$30 – Half Day Doggy Day Care
*$10 – Per Hour Doggy Day Care
(Small to Medium dogs, 30lbs weight limit)
Skillman Pets
49-16 Skillman Ave.
*$10 OFF – Any Bath booked during Event Days
***Appointment Required – Must mention Sunnyside Self-Care Fest
Sunnyside Nail Spa
45-16 43rd Ave.
*$35 Gel Pedicure
*$35 Spa Pedicure
Sunnyside Tattoo
43-22 36th St. – Unit 2242
*$35 OFF any Tattoo $200 or more
The People’s Yoga
46-04 Skillman Ave. (Inside Analaigh)
*First Class of Yoga is FREE
*10% OFF – Package of 5 Classes
*20% OFF – Package of 10 Classes
The Concierge Grooming Parlor
47-08 39th Pl.
*$35 – Haircut
*$45 – Haircut + Beard Trim
*$125-The Extraordinary Joe
(Haircut + Beard Trim + Facial Cleanse + Black Mask + Finishing Hydromask)
(All customers can select the “Pay in Person” option at checkout when booking online. Appointment only)