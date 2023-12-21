76-Year-Old Sunnyside resident charged with hate crimes for anti-Muslim graffiti in condo complex: DA

Dec. 21, 2023 By Christian Murray

A 76-year-old Sunnyside man who has a long history of antagonizing residents in the condo complex where he lives has been charged with hate crimes for tagging his building with anti-Muslim slurs, authorities said.

Neal Milano, who lives at 47-55 39th Pl., allegedly scrawled hate-filled messages on the walls inside of his condo building that included “Kill Hamas Iran Condo Board” and “F$$k you condo board + Super Waaaah! Crybaby is Mad die pig.”

The 76-year-old was caught on video writing the graffiti messages at around 5:05 p.m. on Nov. 2, according to the District Attorney’s office. He allegedly scrawled the messages on eight walls on four floors.

“Hateful and bias-motivated attacks have no place in our communities and the shameful aggression will not be tolerated,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Milano was charged in a 10-count indictment with one count of criminal mischief in the third degree as a hate crime; one count of criminal mischief in the third degree; and eight counts of making graffiti.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison. He has been ordered to return to court on Jan. 30, 2024.

Milano, who was at one time the condo president of the 39th Place building, has run into problems with residents before.

In 2017, he faced accusations of racism after he decorated the building’s lobby with WWII regalia, including images of Hitler with a swastika flag, Mussolini and Stalin. The building also had images pertaining to the Civil War and Donald Trump. Some residents found his display to be offensive and intimidating.

Milano, at the time, said that it was merely a history display that also featured a picture of Churchill and the Union Jack.

State Sen. Mike Gianaris was baffled when he saw the display in 2017: “The lobby in the building is one of the strangest sights you’ll ever see. It can only be described as bizarre.”

Milano was also accused in 2017 of harassing a 43-year-old woman who lived in the building and was accused of grabbing her, police said. He was charged with seven counts of stalking, harassment, and attempted assault, which were all later dismissed.