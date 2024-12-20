Woodside students provide over 1,200 pounds of food for City Harvest’s annual food drive

Dec. 20, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Food rescue charity City Harvest picked up over 1,200 pounds of donated food from Woodside elementary school students on Wednesday as part of its annual food drive.

City Harvest representatives collected canned goods for New Yorkers in need from students at P.S. 152 Gwendoline N. Alleyne School, 33-52 62nd St. in Woodside, early Wednesday morning.

The event took place as part of the annual Daily News Food Drive, a partnership between City Harvest and New York Daily News running from Oct. 22 until Jan. 17 that aims to collect 700,000 pounds of food for New Yorkers in need.

The annual food drive, which has been running for more than 40 years, is the largest annual food drive in New York City.

Students from P.S. 152 Gwendoline N. Alleyne have participated in the food drive since 1996, contributing an estimated 37,000 pounds of food over the past 28 years.

Student council members and school administration counted, sorted and packed boxes of canned goods for New Yorkers in need during Wednesday’s pick-up event.

City Harvest highlighted the need for donations during the ongoing food drive, noting that food pantry visits in New York City currently stand at an all-time high. The food rescue charity cited statistics stating that average monthly food pantry visits in the city are up 81% compared to the same time five years ago.

Founded in 1982 as the city’s first-ever food rescue charity, City Harvest aims to address hunger and food waste in the city by collecting surplus food from restaurants, grocery stores, bakeries and other sources and distributing it to approximately one million people struggling with food insecurity.

City Harvest estimates that it has rescued 81 million pounds of food and distributed it to people in need throughout 2024.