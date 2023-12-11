Woman groped at 40th Street-Lowery 7 train station in Sunnyside: NYPD

Dec. 11, 2023 By Bill Parry

A 7-train rider was groped by an unknown man on Saturday morning as she entered the 40th Street-Lowery subway station on Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and transit cops are looking for a stranger who followed the 27-year-old woman into the station at around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 9. As she was walking up the staircase, the suspect reached up from behind her and grabbed her pelvic area and her rear end before running off in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was not injured during the forcible touching incident. The NYPD released a surveillance image of the assailant on Saturday and described him as having a medium complexion, approximately 30 to 40 years old with a medium build and a black beard.

He was last seen wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap, a beige jacket, blue jeans, white and blue sneakers and black gloves.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Through Dec. 3, the 108th Precinct has reported 78 sex crimes so far in 2023, 9 fewer than the 87 reported at the same point last year, a decrease of 10.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.