Suspect sought in three burglaries at the same Skillman Avenue apartment building last month: NYPD

March 4, 2025 By Bill Parry

Some of the thousands of spectators lining Skillman Avenue for the St. Pat’s for All parade on Sunday might recognize a burglary suspect who committed mail theft in one of the apartment buildings on the border between Woodside and Sunnyside on three occasions last month.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City reported that the first burglary occurred just after midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 5, when the suspect forcibly entered the front door of a residential building located near the intersection of 51st Street and Skillman Avenue in Woodside.

Once inside, he used a burglary tool to break into a mailbox in the lobby area, an NYPD spokeswoman said Tuesday. The perpetrator took a checkbook from the mailbox and fled the building in an unknown direction.

He returned to the same building five days later and forcibly entered the front door at 2:44 a.m., using a burglary tool to break into a mailbox in the lobby. He then took an envelope containing checks and fled in an unknown direction.

The third incident occurred at the same building at 1:29 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, when the burglar once again forcibly entered the front door, broke into a mailbox, and took envelopes before running off in an unknown direction.

The NYPD released surveillance video that shows the suspect removing an envelope from the mailbox and described him as having a light complexion. He wore a black hooded jacket over a black baseball cap, black pants and white and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information about this burglary spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 2, the 108th Precinct has reported 38 burglaries so far in 2025, three fewer than the 41 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 7.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.