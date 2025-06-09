Sunnyside to host 55th annual Flag Day Parade on June 14

June 9, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

The red, white, and blue will fly high in Sunnyside this Saturday, June 14, as the Kiwanis Club of Sunnyside hosts its 55th Annual Flag Day Parade.

The beloved neighborhood tradition honors the American flag and brings together veterans, local organizations, school groups and residents in a celebration of civic pride.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. along Greenpoint Avenue, beginning at 40th Street and marching to 48th Street, with participants continuing to Sabba Park at Veterans Memorial Plaza on Queens Boulevard at 49th Street for a post-parade ceremony and celebration.

This long-running local event has grown over the decades into one of Queens’ most enduring Flag Day commemorations, drawing students, scouts, community leaders and military veterans from across the borough. The celebration honors Flag Day, which commemorates June 14, 1777, when the Second Continental Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States.

One of the biggest features of the parade each year is the Sunnyside Drum Corps, led by longtime bandleader Tony Lana. The group proudly celebrates its 48th anniversary this year, having made its debut at the very same parade in 1977. The Drum Corps performance has become a cherished symbol of local pride and musical excellence in every Flag Day parade.

“The Flag Day Parade is a chance for Sunnyside and neighboring communities to come together in patriotism and unity,” said Lana. “It’s about honoring the ideals the flag represents—freedom, sacrifice, and service—and bringing neighbors together in a family-friendly, uplifting tradition.”

The parade typically includes local schoolchildren, veterans groups, community organizations and classic cars. In past years, it has featured appearances from local elected officials, members of the NYPD and FDNY and performances from school choirs and cultural dance troupes.

Organizers are still welcoming local groups to participate in this year’s parade. To register or request more information, residents can call (646) 730-1394 or email sunnysidekiwanis@gmail.com.

The Kiwanis Club of Sunnyside, a local chapter of Kiwanis International, has served the community for decades through youth programs and charitable initiatives. Their Flag Day Parade is one of the most cherished events in their annual calendar.