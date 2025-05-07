Sunnyside Gardens residents left in the dark after DOT removes streetlights on 44th Street

May 7, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Sunnyside Gardens residents say their block has been left in near-total darkness for more than two weeks after the Department of Transportation (DOT) removed several streetlights from 44th Street.

According to residents on the block between Skillman Avenue and Barnett Avenue, the DOT removed at least three streetlights around April 22, leaving the area in almost complete darkness after sunset.

Howard Brickman, who lives on the block, said neighbors received “no communication” from the city regarding the removal. He described the street as too dangerous to navigate after dark.

“There’s no point in leaving the house after about 8 p.m.,” Brickman said. “It’s as if we have our own blackout going on. It’s pitch black—you can’t see in front of you. You need a flashlight.”

A DOT spokesperson confirmed the agency removed the streetlights, including the poles, citing safety concerns, though no specific details were provided.

“NYC DOT removed these streetlight poles for safety reasons and we are actively working to replace them as quickly as possible,” the agency said in a statement.

Brickman said he was informed that the removal was due to mold discovered in the concrete bases. He added that some bases were removed, rewired, and re-cemented, but the lack of notification to the neighborhood remains troubling.

“They took away some of the bases and re-wired the base, re-cemented the bases,” he said. “But there’s been no communication to our neighborhood—or anywhere else—that this work was being done.”

Council Member Julie Won called the situation “unacceptable” and said she has written to the DOT to urge an expedited timeline for replacing the lights.

“As the weather warms up, people are spending more time outside later in the evening,” Won said in a statement. “We will follow up with DOT for a timeline of repairs to ensure the streetlights are replaced as soon as possible. Thank you to our neighbors for your continued advocacy on this issue.”

In her letter to DOT Queens Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia, Won noted that many residents have raised serious safety concerns and asked the agency to explain the scope of the work being done. She requested a formal response by May 15.

Brickman warned that the lack of lighting could result in serious injuries or worse. He said the darkened sidewalk is a trip hazard—particularly for seniors—and that residents have asked for police presence in the area to address safety concerns.

“We’re in a good position to get mugged or get killed,” he said, noting that pedestrians crossing the street after dark are also at elevated risk.

“This is unacceptable. This is not right to do to a community. We’ve done nothing wrong to deserve this,” he added. “Someone needs to answer for this… and everybody is hiding.”

Meanwhile, Won’s office has submitted requests for new streetlights in other poorly lit areas across Sunnyside, including 48th Street between Barnett and 39th Avenues and Skillman Avenue between 45th and 44th Streets. Residents have also raised concerns about streetlights obscured by dense tree canopies in the district, which further contribute to visibility issues at night.