You are reading

SEE IT: Armed suspects rob smoke shop in Sunnyside, steal more than $10K worth of merchandise

Two masked men are wanted for robbing a smoke shop in Sunnyside on Thursday, July 20 – making off with store merchandise valued at around $10,500.(Photos provided by NYPD)

July 21, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of two masked men who robbed a smoke shop in Sunnyside at gunpoint  and nabbed more than $10,000 in merchandise on Thursday, July 20.

The video shows the two suspects — both described as having dark complexions and thin builds — walking along a sidewalk moments before they burst into Puffume Smoke Shop, located at 43-45 44th St., just after 2 p.m.

The footage then cuts to the two alleged perpetrators rummaging around the inside of the store during the stick-up.

One of the suspects, who was seen wearing a black ski mask and a blue hoodie, can be seen displaying a gun toward the counter area, where police say a 21-year-old female worker was situated. The worker is not in the camera shot.

He then shuts the door before the footage cuts forward to show the second perpetrator — dressed in a black T-shirt and a white head covering — carrying a red bag full of stolen goods out of the store. He is then followed out the door by the man in the blue hoodie, who appears to be carrying a large jar in his hand and also has a backpack on.

Police say the duo made off with store merchandise valued at around $10,500. It is unclear if any cash was stolen.

They fled the scene southbound on 44th Street in a white-colored 2014 Honda Accord. The car has New York license plates, police said.

Police sources say the vehicle was found abandoned on Atlantic Avenue in eastern Brooklyn about an hour later.

The store worker was not injured during the incident, police said.

The NYPD also released photos of the suspects wanted for questioning, along with a picture of the getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

email the author: [email protected]
No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
FDNY commissioner announces recognition for members who served during height of COVID-19 pandemic

Jul. 20, 2023 By Bill Parry

Few in Queens will forget when the borough was known as the “epicenter of the epicenter” during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when the only sounds coming from the streets were the sirens and gunned engines of FDNY EMS ambulances rushing the stricken to Elmhurst Hospital and other emergency facilities. The EMS and paramedics who worked endless shifts on those rigs and often slept in their own cars rather than subject their families to the coronavirus haven’t forgotten and neither has FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

Read More
0
Gianaris announces $365K in funding to combat gun violence at the Woodside Houses

After several high-profile shootings in and around the Woodside Houses, state Sen. Michael Gianaris announced he secured $365,000 in funding for Community Capacity Development (CCD) to fight gun violence at the NYCHA development.

“Making our communities safe starts with empowering our neighbors to lead and investing in proven tools to interrupt violence and prevent disruption before it occurs,” Gianaris said. “I am proud to have secured $365,000 for Community Capacity Development, building off previous investments we made, to keep expanding the scope of this important, life-saving work.”

Read More
7
Pedestrian stuck, killed while trying to cross the BQE in Woodside on Thursday night: NYPD

A 33-year–old man was struck and killed while he tried to cross the Brooklyn Queens Expressway in Woodside on Thursday night.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck on the westbound BQE near Exit 40 that leads to Broadway and Roosevelt Avenue just before 11 p.m. when they found the victim lying on the roadway with head and body trauma.

Read More
0
Load More Articles