Sales begin for Centric, upcoming 131-unit luxury condominium in Woodside

Nov. 7, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

The New York-based development and construction management firm New Empire Corp. announced the launch of sales at Centric, a new luxury condominium in Woodside, on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Centric is located at 58-01 Queens Blvd., the site of a former Rite-Aid and across from KFC to the west and Staples to the south. Currently under construction, Centric’s completed structure is expected to be 12 stories tall and house 131 residential units, ranging in size from one-bedroom to three-bedroom. Prices will begin at $635,000.

“We are passionate about making our mark on vibrant neighborhoods throughout New York City by uniting architectural and interior design innovations that attract and inspire today’s home buyers,” New Empire Corp. Chairman and CEO Bentley Zhao said. “With each of our projects throughout New York City, we continue to elevate and push forward what is possible. Centric is among the pinnacle of our achievements, with its luxury finishes, expansive lifestyle amenities and prime location at the crossroads of western Queens. The goal for this project from its initial conception has been to contribute to the continued transformation of Woodside.”

Amenities at Centric’s arrival floors will include a bicycle room, a parking garage, a private gym, private storage, laundry facilities, a podcast/music studio and a pet grooming station.

The second floor features a co-working center, a resident’s lounge and game room, a dining room and a terrace with a pickleball court, mini golf, a jungle gym and an outdoor kitchen. The building will also have a rooftop terrace with a pergola, dining and lounge furniture, lush planters and grilling stations.

Open-concept layouts and oversized triple-pane tilt-and-turn windows help to maximize natural light within Centric. The interiors also have wide plank 8-inch hardwood floors and chef’s kitchens that are adorned with marble countertops, textured tile backsplashes, chrome faucets and fully integrated Bosch appliances. The bathrooms in the condominium have heated floors and smart technology toilet fixtures. Each home also has a private balcony or terrace.

Centric is situated within close proximity to the Woodside train station, which services the 7 train and the Long Island Rail Road. There are also plenty of bars, restaurants and shops nearby along Roosevelt Avenue. An H Mart is located just blocks away and other notable nearby features within the neighborhood include the Lawrence Virgilio Playground, Doughboy Plaza and Sunnyside Gardens Park.

Since Centric is located on Queens Boulevard, that road, as well as the nearby I-278, allows for easy commutes to Long Island, LaGuardia Airport and JFK Airport.

Tang Studio Architect LLC and Whitehall Interiors are collaborating to showcase Centric as an elevated architectural design. The completed building will offer residents unobstructed skyline views of Manhattan.

The sales gallery for Centric can be found at 12-01 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City. This gallery is shared with that of Radiant, another new luxury condominium from New Empire Corp. The Bethoney Shen Team at Nest Seekers International is leading sales for Centric, with the boutique real estate firm One Realty being the marketing co-exclusive agent.

“The open concept and efficiently optimal yet spacious layouts create a uniquely airy and expansive feeling, while oversized windows complement to create the ideal contemporary living space and lifestyle for future residents,” Nest Seekers International Senior Vice President and Managing Director of New Development Michael Bethoney said. “The building’s amenities are exceptional and exceed what has been seen in Woodside, bringing a Manhattan or Long Island City style aesthetic to Woodside for the first time. Centric offers a top product, superior amenity package and a location that due to its express trains, plethora of shops and restaurants and tree-lined streets, is one of the most attractive neighborhoods and hidden gems in NYC. It is without question one of the most exciting locations in which to bring Centric to market. We believe strongly Woodside is the next central hub in Queens that will experience tremendous growth over the next few years, much like Long Island City over recent years.”