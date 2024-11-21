Raise a glass to Drinksgiving: Western Queens bars to check out for Thanksgiving Eve celebrations

Nov. 21, 2024 By Jessica Militello

Before the turkey and pumpkin pie take center stage, Western Queens is serving up its own Thanksgiving tradition: Drinksgiving.

This unofficial holiday on Thanksgiving Eve is all about gathering with friends at local bars and lounges for drinks, laughs, and unforgettable memories before the holiday’s traditional festivities.

From karaoke jams to rooftop vibes, there’s no better way to kick off the holiday season in Western Queens. Explore one of these local hotspots to make this Thanksgiving Eve unforgettable.

Déjà Vu

If you’re looking for a lowkey night out with great music, food, and hookah, this neighborhood gem is the perfect place to get together with friends. The space has excellent happy hour deals like $4 tacos and $5 beers, and $15 hookah. 33-22 28th Ave., Astoria | 718-267-8212

Kween

Kween is a popular gay bar in Astoria that always has fun events, great music, and drinks to enjoy. The space is filled with great energy and good times that will make for an unforgettable evening. 34-10 30th Ave., Astoria | 917-231-1932

Karaoke Shout

There’s nothing like a night out with friends singing your favorite songs at this karaoke neighborhood gem. Whether you want to reserve a room for all of your friends or try your hand at performing in front of strangers, this is a great place to visit for great drinks and fun times. 32-46 Steinway St., Astoria | 718-569-0080

Bad Habits

Bad Habits has a delicious Latin-inspired sushi menu, great drinks and music, and really fun artwork and decor throughout its venue. Stop by for a happy hour, drinks, and dinner for a perfect evening out with friends. 32-03 Broadway, Astoria | 347-738-5989

Dive Bar

Whether you stop by for dinner, drinks and hookah, dancing, or all of the above, this multiple-floor venue has tons of fun things to indulge in, along with great happy hour specials and music for a fun night out. 33-10 36th Ave., Long Island City | 718-304-8154

Record Room

Record Room is a unique bar in LIC that looks like a living room and serves cocktails and small bites while guests can enjoy great music played on vinyl. The speakeasy-style bar is behind a hidden door and due to the intimate space, reservations are encouraged. 47-09 Center Blvd., Long Island City | 718-885-4632

Lost in Paradise Rooftop

This rooftop lounge has a gorgeous view of the city skyline. It offers great food and cocktails, fun events, and music. Stop by and try some tasty tacos or chips and fresh guacamole while enjoying the sunset view. 11-01 43rd Ave., Long Island City | 929-789-3600

District Sporting Lounge

District Sporting Lounge is the ultimate sports bar, with over 30 televisions for watching games, great food and drink, and live DJ sets throughout the week. Catch up on your favorite teams while enjoying a night out with friends at this local lounge. 33-02 Queens Blvd., Long Island City | 929-328-3985

The Goat Bar

The Goat Bar is perfect for an intimate evening with friends. Its specialty cocktails, drafts, and wine, as well as a spacious backyard patio and live music throughout the week, make it a great place to come together and enjoy each other’s company. 43-17 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside | 347-808-8759

Jack’s Fire Dept

Jack’s Fire Department is a really fun bar with a firehouse theme on the inside and out. It also has a backyard patio, sports on the television, and delicious food, from mozzarella sticks to burgers and more. 39-46 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside | 718-784-9090

Claret Wine Bar

This cozy spot offers an intimate vibe for meeting with friends and enjoying wine and cocktails, fresh-made pizzas, small plates, and more. The space also has an outdoor patio and live music throughout the week, making it the perfect evening out. 46-02 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside | 718-433-9207

Ida’s Nearabout

This neighborhood gem is perfect for hanging out and enjoying good food and drinks. The cozy space has a gorgeous outdoor patio and many delicious food choices, such as cast iron mac and cheese and buffalo wings. 43-13 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside | 718-433-1916

Jar Bar

This Woodside favorite is a dive bar that keeps it real with a no-frills vibe, affordable drinks, and a cozy atmosphere perfect for hanging out with friends. Known for its friendly crowd and laid-back feel, Jar Bar serves up all your favorite cold beers and classic cocktails. 45-06 48th Ave, Woodside | 718-784-9616

*This story first published in the November issue of BORO Magazine.