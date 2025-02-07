Queens Community Board 2 discusses landmark proposal, comments on executive orders at February meeting

Feb. 7, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Queens Community Board 2 held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Sunnyside Community Services.

Board chairperson Anatole Ashraf led the meeting, which was also available via Zoom.

Among the attendees was New York State Senator Kristen Gonzalez, representing District 59, which includes parts of Western Queens, Northern Brooklyn, and the East Side of Manhattan. Gonzalez spoke about her efforts to address a recent executive order by former President Donald Trump, which threatens to withhold federal funding from medical facilities providing gender-affirming care to individuals under 19. She added that she has been working with colleagues and other medical institutions in her district to combat NYU Langone’s compliance with this order.

“Today, I held a press conference with about 10 of my colleagues at NYU to send a message that we’re not going to stop pressuring them and also send a message to every other hospital network that is considering doing the same because we’ve heard that others are considering following suit,” Gonzalez said.

The meeting also included a landmark application discussion and remarks from residents and representatives from the offices of local elected officials. The landmark proposal involved plans to replace the basement and extend two floors of a building at 21-20 45th Ave. in Long Island City, which is located in a landmark district. After a brief discussion, the proposal was approved by the committee.

A key item on the agenda, the OneLIC draft zoning proposal, was postponed. The proposal, which seeks to create 14,000 new homes in the area, including 4,000 income-restricted affordable units, will be presented at the board’s next meeting on March 6.