Op-Ed: Community participation in local events is crucial for small business success

Oct. 11, 2024 By Dirk McCall de Palomá

Small businesses are the backbone of any community, driving job creation, fostering

innovation, and bringing a unique character to neighborhoods. In Sunnyside, Queens,

where cultural diversity is at the heart of our identity, our small businesses (particularly

restaurants, bars, and cafes) play a crucial role in sustaining the local economy, each

adding its unique flavor to our vibrant community.

Local events like ‘Taste of Sunnyside 2024’ are more than just a celebration of good

taste. They are critical economic drivers that help our local restaurant and food service

owners recover, grow, and continue to provide jobs and services. Your participation in

this event will directly support our local businesses.

Lovers of good taste will have exclusive access to the culinary offerings offered by the

more than 60 participating restaurants. They will enjoy music and live entertainment

along the tasting route of tasty samples provided to ticket holders.

The ‘Taste of Sunnyside 2024’ event, organized and run by the Sunnyside Shines

Business Improvement District offers the community the opportunity to enjoy the

diverse local flavors and, most importantly, to get to know local merchants better. This

event celebrates our community’s rich culinary diversity, and your involvement is crucial

in supporting our entrepreneurs and making Sunnyside a dynamic place to live, play,

and work.

I invite you to participate in ‘Taste of Sunnyside 2024’, discover succulent dishes and

good service, and directly support the progress of these small businesses. These

businesses are usually owned by families, immigrants, or first-time entrepreneurs who

depend on community support for their success, create jobs, and serve the community.

Your participation in events like this is not just about enjoying good food; it’s about

actively contributing to the health and growth of our local economy.

In addition to the direct economic impact, these small businesses’ environment benefits,

as they are an integral part of the social fabric that makes Sunnyside a particular

neighborhood. They offer family or business gathering points, support local causes, and

contribute to a sense of belonging and pride that the big chains can’t replicate. When

you eat breakfast, lunch, or dinner at a local restaurant, grab coffee at a neighborhood

coffee shop, or buy a juice or empanada, you’re investing in the things that make our

community unique. Your investment helps keep our streets vibrant and ensures that

future generations can enjoy the original charm that Sunnyside’s merchants bring us.

The Taste of Sunnyside 2024 is more than just a gastronomic enjoyment: it is about

keeping our local economy healthy, fostering a sense of community, and ensuring that

small businesses continue to contribute to the originality of our Sunnyside. This year,

the event promises to be bigger and better, with new elements that will surprise and

delight your taste buds. See you at Taste of Sunnyside 2024!

*Dirk McCall de Palomá is the Executive Director of Sunnyside Shines, a business improvement district (BID) in Sunnyside, where he focuses on enhancing the commercial district through beautification, community engagement, and support for local businesses.