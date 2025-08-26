Simple Peruvian unveils Peruvian-Chinese fusion in Sunnyside

Aug. 26, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Simple Peruvian is a new Peruvian-Chinese fusion restaurant in Sunnyside bringing a mix of traditional and modern dishes to the area, having opened on Saturday, Aug. 23.

The restaurant, located at 45-06 Greenpoint Ave., offers a fresh take on Peruvian and Asian flavors with dishes like lomo saltado, arroz chaufa especial, and more to give Sunnyside something new to indulge in the community.

“It’s going to be amazing, it’s very high end, and it’s very wonderful,” said Dirk McCall de Paloma, the executive director of Sunnyside Shines. “It’s something new, it’s really well done, and the space is absolutely gorgeous. You can never have too many Peruvian restaurants; the food is delicious, and it’s a different variation of Peruvian.”

The new restaurant is owned by Lancy Jiang, who is the marketing director and front of house manager, and her husband, Steven Zhou, who is the executive chef of the restaurant. After first opening a restaurant in Jackson Heights with more of a focus on Chinese fusion in Peruvian cuisine, the pair decided to take it to the next level with their newest venture. Zhou, who grew up in the restaurant business with his family, developed a lot of inspiration from his time growing up in Lima, Peru, and spending time in his family’s restaurant. During that time, he learned a lot early on about cooking techniques and flavors, and their newest space definitely pays homage to everything that he learned from his experiences.

“This is a new concept-we’re bringing Chinese Peruvian fusion to the next level, where we modernize the cuisine and enhance the flavors of the Asian cooking scale,” said Jiang. “The wok tossing and the soy sauce combining with the rotisserie chicken, the traditional dishes from Peru, like Lomo Saltado, and really bringing the best out of both worlds.”

The menu features traditional dishes such as Lomo Saltado, Pollo a la Brasa, Ceviche, and Picarones, as well as rotisserie chicken, wonton soup, dumplings, and side dishes from French fries to tostones, to name just a few. The sleek and modern venue provides a great place to meet with friends for lunch or dinner and enjoy authentic cuisine at a budget-friendly price. After dinner, guests can also enjoy dessert options like helados, with flavors such as chirimoya or lucuma, or picarones, which are Peruvian donuts made with squash and sweet potato, and drizzled with syrup.

“We’re excited to finally open our doors,” said Jiang.“People have been peeking in and asking, ‘When are you opening?’, and this is for anybody and everybody. We want to bring this food to the world, and that’s very ambitious.”

Simple Peruvian is open Wednesday through Monday from noon to 10 p.m. To learn more about their menu, visit their website or follow them on Instagram at @simpleperuvian