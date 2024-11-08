Meng delivers $1.6 million to support new Filipino community center in Woodside

Nov. 8, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng formally presented a historic $1.6 million federal grant to the National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA) New York to fund the development of a multicultural community center in Little Manila.

The ceremony took place on Nov. 1, along Roosevelt Ave. and 69th St., marking a significant investment for the Filipino and Filipino American communities in Queens and across New York State.

The road to securing this landmark funding involved years of advocacy from local leaders and community activists. Assembly Member Steven Raga, a prominent voice for the Filipino community and the first Filipino American elected to the New York State Assembly, played a critical role in amplifying the community’s needs. Raga has long supported the vision for a dedicated space in Little Manila, working closely with NaFFAA and other advocates to raise awareness at both local and federal levels. His partnership with Meng highlights a growing coalition dedicated to addressing the unique challenges of the Filipino diaspora in Queens.

Little Manila, centered in the Woodside neighborhood of Queens, is home to one of the largest Filipino communities in New York. The area, often seen as a cultural hub for Filipino Americans, offers a vibrant mix of restaurants, markets, and businesses that celebrate Filipino heritage. This new community center is expected to become a focal point within Little Manila, serving as a space for social services, cultural events, and community gatherings while preserving and promoting Filipino traditions.

“This space will be a crucial resource for our local Filipino American community, and I am excited to help move the project forward,” said Meng. “I thank NaFFAA for the tremendous work it does, and I’m honored to represent many Filipino Americans in Congress. The Filipino American community has made so many valuable contributions to our city and nation, and I will keep up the fight for them.”

NaFFAA New York leaders praised Meng’s efforts, highlighting the funding as not only a financial investment but also a symbol of support and empowerment. Rachelle Ocampo, NaFFAA New York President, expressed gratitude, noting, “This $1.6 million in federal funds represents hope, growth, and the promise of a brighter future for Filipino Americans in New York. Together, we are building a vibrant multicultural community center that will serve as a beacon of empowerment, unity, and cultural pride for generations to come.”

Raga, whose district includes Little Manila, also acknowledged Meng’s support. “Congress Member Grace Meng’s $1.6 million capital grant to NaFFAA is a historic investment in New York’s Filipino community unseen before,” Raga stated. “This center will not only be a symbolic landmark but will strengthen multi-cultural relationships in the diverse and beautiful borough of Queens.”