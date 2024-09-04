Man held up at gunpoint in Woodside by two masked men who stole hundreds of dollars: NYPD

Sept. 4, 2024 By Bill Parry

A 52-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by two masked men in Woodside during the early morning of Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The victim was walking on a commercial stretch of Broadway near 64th Street just before 4 a.m. when two strangers approached him from behind, and one of his assailants pulled out a firearm.

The man lost his balance and fell to the sidewalk, where the two robbers went through his pockets and forcibly removed $300 in cash before running off eastbound on 35th Avenue toward the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

The victim was not injured during the incident, and police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are looking for the crooks who robbed him.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Tuesday and described one as having a light complexion with black-rimmed eyeglasses. He wore a blue face mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black ripped jeans, and black gloves. His accomplice, who has a medium complexion, wore a black facemask, a black hooded jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Sept. 1, the 108th Precinct has reported 166 robberies so far in 2024, a dozen fewer than the 178 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 6.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report.