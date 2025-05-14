Korea Fest kicks off in Sunnyside this Sunday with more festivals coming to LIC and Astoria this summer

May 14, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Get ready for some K-pop and kimchi as Korea Fest returns to Queens this Sunday.

Korea Fest is coming to Sunnyside this Sunday, May 18, serving up a day of delicious food, live music, and all things Korean culture from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Now in its second year, the festival will take over Greenpoint Avenue, starting at 48th Street, bringing more than 20 vendors showcasing authentic Korean eats, sweets, skincare, merchandise and more.

After debuting in Long Island City last year at Culture Lab, the event returns to the borough with even more to experience. Festivalgoers can enjoy live performances, special guest appearances and a K-pop DJ spinning hits throughout the day.

Confirmed vendors for this year’s Korea Fest include a flavorful mix of local and citywide favorites such as Twisted Potato, Yaya Tea, Kimchi Korner NYC, Sam’s Fried Ice Cream, Yeol Kitchen, and Lettuce Meat Korean BBQ Bites. From sizzling barbecue to cool treats, the all-day event offers festivalgoers a chance to sample a wide range of Korean flavors—all in one place and at wallet-friendly prices.

Building on the popularity of last year’s inaugural Queens event, organizers have expanded Korea Fest across multiple dates and neighborhoods throughout the summer. In addition to the May 18 kickoff in Sunnyside, the festival will return to Culture Lab LIC on June 15 and Sept. 6, and make a special stop on Steinway Street in Astoria on Aug. 10.

With Western Queens’ vibrant Korean food scene and cultural diversity, it’s the ideal setting for these monthly celebrations, running from May through September. And with AAPI Heritage Month in full swing, the launch event offers a festive and flavorful way to honor Korean culture through food, music, and community.

Whether guests are already fans of Korean pop culture or looking for tasty cuisine to explore, Korea Fest provides a fun and vibrant experience to enjoy throughout the borough.

To learn more about Korea Fest, visit their Instagram or website.