Free jazz concert to feature acclaimed musicians at Sunnyside Community Services this Saturday

Oct. 31, 2024 By Queens Post News Team

Music enthusiasts are invited to a free afternoon of captivating performances by acclaimed jazz musicians at Sunnyside Community Services.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m., features celebrated jazz bassist Mark Wade and acclaimed composer Stanley Grill.

The concert will be held at the main hall of SCS located at 43-31 39th St. in Sunnyside and will open with composer Stanley Grill’s The Whirr of Wings Suite, a moving series performed by the chamber ensemble Eight Strings and a Whistle. This trio, featuring flute, viola, and cello, brings Grill’s work to life with an ethereal quality that transports listeners through intricate musical storytelling.

Following this, Mark Wade and his trio will take the stage to debut pieces from their upcoming album. Known for fusing traditional jazz with fresh, innovative sounds, the Mark Wade Trio promises a dynamic set that will captivate both jazz aficionados and new listeners alike.

Attendees are invited to stay for a complimentary wine reception with light refreshments after the performances.

This event is made possible by the Statewide Community Regrant program, a New York State Council on the Arts initiative with support from Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature and administered by Flushing Town Hall.

Admission is free, but RSVPs are encouraged to ensure a spot. For more information and to reserve a seat, visit scsny.org or click here.