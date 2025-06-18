Explore neighborhood creativity at Sunnyside Art Walk on Sunday, June 22

June 18, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Step out and discover Sunnyside’s vibrant art scene at the Sunnyside Art Walk on Sunday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This free, guided walking tour kicks off at Aubergine Cafe, located at 49-22 Skillman Ave., and will provide an afternoon of exploring local storefronts and other unique spaces showcasing the incredible talent of neighborhood artists. The walk provides the perfect chance to connect with community members, support local creators and experience Sunnyside in a new way.

Guests are welcome to arrive at the café at 10:30 a.m. to enjoy a fresh cup of coffee or tea and a light snack while mingling with fellow attendees before the event begins. The walk will feature Delectable, a new work by local artist Ann Cofta, whose artwork is currently on display at Aubergine Café. Participants will have the opportunity to view her pieces and speak with the artist.

The walk will also include a visit to the Vital Art Studios Gallery at 50-14 Skillman Ave. for their summer exhibition, culminating in an Artist Talk with Graciela Cassel, whose water-inspired installation, OCEAN, is currently on view at the gallery.

This event is part of a recurring series curated by Raluca Anchidin, an arts marketing strategist and curator known for organizing community art walks and artist-focused events across the neighborhood. Her goal is to spotlight local talent while creating opportunities for residents to connect through shared artistic experiences.

While the event is free to attend, guests are encouraged to reserve a spot in advance via the event’s website. It’s a great way to enjoy the summer weather, meet neighbors and friends, and explore the vibrant creativity that defines the Sunnyside community.