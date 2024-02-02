Check out what children’s camps are taking place this summer at Queens Camp Fair in LIC this Sunday

Feb. 2, 2024 Staff Report

This Sunday, Feb. 4, families across Queens are invited to Long Island City to explore a world of summer adventure at the Queens Family Camp Fair.

The fair will showcase a wide array of summer camps designed to engage young minds and foster a love of learning and exploration. The camps being marketed include everything from traditional outdoor activities to specialized educational programs.

Held from noon to 3 p.m. at The Culture Lab, located at 5-25 46th Ave. in Long Island City, the event promises to be an afternoon filled with possibilities for children and parents alike.

The event is free to attend, although visitors are encouraged to register in advance by clicking here.

Before diving into the Camp Fair specifics, here are some tips to help you find the best camp for your kids.

– Considering a sleep away camp this summer? These camps are great for boosting your kid’s independence and confidence. They’ll learn how to do things on their own, returning back in August as self-sufficient campers! Sleep away camps also improve social skills, helping your little ones form friendships outside of school. While you might be nervous to send your kids away for the summer, asking the right questions at the Camp Fairs can help! Read on for a handy checklist.



– Day camps. You’re probably already familiar with the classic day camp. These are great for keeping your kids entertained (and active!) during the day. If your kids are hoping to do a little bit of everything– sports, arts & crafts, games– then a general day camp may be the way to go. They often have a “choose your own adventure” structure, where kids can choose what they want to do.



– Special interest camps. Does your child have a unique interest or skill they can’t stop talking about? Help your child nurture this passion through special interest camps. These might include dance, arts & crafts, STEM, sports and theater. Your kids will be surrounded by other campers who are also excited about that interest, and specialized camp directors who are experts in their fields!

Ready to attend the Camp Fair? Here are some of the questions to ask directors and counselors so you can find the perfect camp:

Can you walk me through a typical day for my child?

What time is drop off/pick up? Do you offer aftercare?

What background or experience do the camp counselors have? (Especially important for special interest camps!)

What kind of safety procedures or systems do you have in place in case of emergency? (Especially important for sleepaway camps!)

What will my kids learn this summer?

What makes this camp special? Can you share the camp mission or values?

Does the camp offer financial aid or scholarship support?

Ready to learn more about when and where these Camp Fairs are taking place this year? Read on for the details!

Selecting the right camp for your child sets the stage for life-long memories, friends, and a summer brimming with enjoyment! Summer always seems to creep up on us fast here in NYC, so it’s time to start prepping your camp plans.