Chipotle coming to Sunnyside next fall in place of Burger King

A Chipotle with a walk-up window is coming to Sunnyside next year.
Photo courtesy of Chipotle

Dec. 29, 2023 By Iryna Shkurhan

In place of the recently shuttered Burger King in Sunnyside, a new Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to open next year. 

The corner spot on 41 Street and Queens Blvd. will open sometime next fall, according to a company spokesperson. The storefront sits next door to The Butcher Block, a meat shop that also offers imported Irish goods. 

Chipotle already has several locations in Queens, including in Long Island City, Forest Hills, Jamaica, Flushing and Elmhurst.

A spokesperson for Chipotle said that this new location will feature a walk-up window for customers to conveniently pick up their mobile orders.

In May, Burger King announced that they would close 400 locations across the country this year. The former Sunnyside location was temporarily shut down by the Health Dept. two separate times in 2015 due to sanitary violations.

A paper sign posted by management on their door said that Burger King’s last day open was Dec. 27. The closure was due to a “lost lease.” It added that the burger chain will be “relocating soon” in the area.

