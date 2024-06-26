16-year-old girl fatally struck by box truck outside Woodside school: NYPD

June 26, 2024 By Christian Murray

A teenage girl was fatally struck and an 8-year-old child severely injured when they were hit by a box truck outside a Woodside school Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The pair were struck by the driver of a white Ford truck at around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 46th Street and 47th Avenue near I.S. 125. The driver was traveling westbound on 47th Avenue and hit the young pedestrians while making a right turn onto 46th Street.

The police were unsure at the time of publication whether the driver had the light when the turn was made.

EMS responded to the scene, and the 16-year-old girl was declared dead. The 8-year-old girl, who sustained head and leg injuries, was transported to New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

The truck driver initially fled the scene and continued driving southbound on 46th Street. The driver, however, was later found in the vehicle and has yet to be charged.