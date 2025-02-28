Discover the art of cheese pairing with You, Me & Brie in Western Queens

Feb. 28, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Curated cheese pairing may seem like an art, but for Kristen Carbone, it’s a passion-turned-career.

The owner of You, Me & Brie has been hosting cheese-tasting experiences since 2020 when she launched her first virtual event during the COVID-19 pandemic. What began as a creative way to connect with others has since evolved into a full-time profession, where she crafts engaging events that introduce guests to the rich flavors, unique styles, and fascinating stories behind every bite of cheese.

The certified cheese professional hosts events at venues all over Western Queens, like Alewife Brewing Co. in Sunnyside and Fifth Hammer in Long Island City, as well as larger events like bridal showers, birthdays, and other special occasions. The classes are fun and insightful, and guests can discover something new as they develop a palate for the nuances in flavors and texture of cheeses from all over the world.

“There are a lot of kinds of cheese that people are curious about, but they get kind of hesitant because they might not like it. That’s where I love to come in,” said Carbone.

Carbone was first introduced to cheese pairings when she began working in restaurants in the city around 2015. She worked in venues in Manhattan such as Craft Bar, Ayza Wine and Chocolate Bar, and eventually Beecher’s Handmade Cheese at its former location in the Flat Iron District, where she would often serve at some of their private events, including cheese and whisky tastings, and cheese and wine tastings. At the events, she often heard the cheesemongers explain what cheeses they would pair and why, and she learned a lot along the way.

“That’s what I really got into,” said Carbone. “Cheese as a pairing, cheese as a kind of storytelling, and a conversation piece, and it was so fun.”

When a friend referred her to work at Casallula in Hell’s Kitchen in 2017, she got her first job as a fromagére, which she had done for about five years. Throughout that time, Carbone realized she would love to host events and classes on the side and started having her own events when she could. When the pandemic hit, she hosted virtual events to keep people connected. In 2024, she took her certified cheese professional exam and earned the title of CCP after demonstrating her skills and expertise in the cheese industry.

In the past two years she’s regularly hosted corporate and private events, but being an Astoria resident, she sought a way to connect with her community by having events at businesses in the Western Queens area. She’s a regular at spaces like Alewife and Fifth Hammer. She’s also looking into finding a space to host a mocktail and cheese event, as well as some wine and cheese tastings, and continues to look for businesses in the Western Queens area to have even more events.

Her next event will be on Sunday, March 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Alewife Brewing in Sunnyside featuring Irish cheeses and brews that complement each other perfectly. The Sunday afternoon event is a perfect opportunity to enjoy the afternoon with friends or on your own and meet new people while learning about cheese pairings and having a fun experience.

“We’re really excited to bring some Irish cheeses to people who may not have had a chance to experience what Ireland has to offer,” said Carbone. “There are some that are my absolute favorite cheeses of all time, and it’s a good way to get people in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day.”

To learn more about the latest events, visit her website or Instagram.