Woodside condo sale sets all-time neighborhood record at $1.5M

May 27, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

A record-breaking transaction was made for a penthouse unit at Centric — a new luxury condominium development on the border of Sunnyside and Woodside — that has sold for $1,512,500, marking the highest condominium sale in either neighborhood’s history, developer New Empire Corp. announced on Thursday, May 22.

The contract for apartment 12A, a three-bedroom penthouse with expansive outdoor space and panoramic Manhattan views, was signed just six months after sales launched at the building, located at 58-01 Queens Blvd. Developers say the milestone sale signals rising demand for luxury residential living in Western Queens, particularly in the emerging area they refer to as ‘Sunnyside East.’

The previous record was set in January 2025 at $1,221,900 for a two-bedroom top-floor unit at Arcadia Woodside, making Centric’s latest sale a 24% increase in high-end condo pricing in just half a year.

Apartment 12A spans 1,259 interior square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and offers 1,280 square feet of private outdoor space, including two terraces and a rooftop deck. The home features triple-pane windows, wide-plank hardwood flooring, marble countertops, radiant heated bathroom floors and Bosch appliances.

“This historic sale validates our vision for Sunnyside East and further establishes Western Queens as New York City’s emerging frontier for luxury living,” said Bentley Zhao, chairman and CEO of New Empire Corp. “Centric was conceived to transform the intersection of Sunnyside and Woodside by bringing Manhattan-level luxury and amenities to this vibrant neighborhood.”

The rapid sale and record-setting price at Centric reflect broader changes in the Western Queens real estate market, where new development is reshaping historically low-rise neighborhoods. The condominium rises on a site formerly occupied by a one-story Rite Aid store, directly across from a shopping plaza anchored by a Staples. The location offers easy access to the 7 train and the Long Island Rail Road on 61st Street, providing direct connections to Manhattan, Flushing and major airports.

“Sunnyside East is experiencing the same trajectory we witnessed in Long Island City over recent years,” said Michael Bethoney, senior vice president at Nest Seekers International. “Centric offers a unique and highly attractive combination of superior design, exceptional amenities, and accessibility that resonates with discerning buyers.”

Centric includes 131 units and a suite of amenities, including a gym, co-working center, lounge, game room, podcast studio, pickleball court, mini golf course, and rooftop terrace. Sales are led by the Bethoney Shen Team at Nest Seekers International, with marketing support from co-exclusive agent One Realty Global. Remaining units are priced from $599,000.

The building is scheduled for completion in 2026.