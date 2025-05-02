You are reading

CM Won brings back free outdoor movie series to LIC, Sunnyside and Woodside this spring

Hunters Point South Park hosts a previous movie screening. Photo: Hunters Point Parks Conservancy.

May 2, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Council Member Julie Won has announced the return of movies in the park in Council District 26, with six free family-friendly movie events set to take place across Long Island City, Sunnyside and Woodside throughout May and June.

The free Movies Under the Stars series will return with a screening of Wicked at Hunters Point South Park tonight, Friday, May 2. Events are planned in five other parks throughout the district in May and June.

Queensbridge Park will host a screening of “Moana” on Saturday, May 10, before Sunnyside’s Lou Lodati Park hosts a screening of “Paddington in Peru” on Friday, May 30.

Next month, Lawrence Virgilio Playground in Woodside will host a screening of “Mufasa” on Friday June 6 before Ravenswood Playground screens “The Wild Robot” on Friday, June 20.

Noonan Playground will round out the Movies Under the Stars series on Saturday, June 28, again screening “Mufasa” for the local community.

All movies are slated to begin 15 minutes before sunset, with guests advised to bring their own chairs and blankets. Free popcorn will be provided at all events, Won said.

Won is sponsoring the six free movie events in partnership with NYC Parks and has encouraged residents to come out for the opening event in the series on Friday night in Hunters Point South Park.

“I’m thrilled to provide funding to bring back free Movies Under the Stars at our public parks. In partnership with NYC Parks, our neighbors can enjoy recreational outdoor activities as the weather warms up,” Won said in a statement. “Please join us for our first movie night on May 2 at Hunters Point South Park, where we’re hosting a free screening of ‘Wicked’.”

Rob Basch, president of the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy, praised Won for sponsoring the series’ opening night at Hunters Point South Park.

“We look forward to a great movie night in the park and we thank Councilwoman Julie Won for bringing Wicket to Hunters Point South Park,” Basch said in a statement.

