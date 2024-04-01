Wheelchair-bound Woodside man charged with attempted murder for unprovoked stabbing spree: DA

Apr. 1, 2024 By Bill Parry

A Woodside man is facing up to 65 years in prison for launching a random knife attack on three of his neighbors, including a 69-year-old woman, from his wheelchair on the afternoon of March 16.

Kareem Phillips, 31, of 54th Street, was indicted and arraigned Friday in Queens Supreme Court on an 11-count indictment charging him with two counts of attempted murder and other crimes.

According to the charges, at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, Phillips maneuvered his wheelchair to position himself behind a 56-year-old man who was exiting his parked car in front of an apartment building located at 31-21 54th St.

Phillips allegedly stabbed the victim in the back and as the 56-year-old turned, he saw Phillips holding a knife and ran away. Phillips pursued him, but the wounded man was able to make it to a friend’s building nearby, and the friend called 911. Officers from the 114th Precinct in Astoria rushed to the scene where they found the injured man who required stitches for his wounds.

About 10 minutes after the initial attack, Phillips allegedly encountered a 46-year-old woman as she jogged past him, and he gave chase in his wheelchair and slashed her in the arm with the knife causing a laceration. She later walked into the 114th Precinct to report the assault and received stitches for her wound.

At approximately 12:31 p.m., Phillips started to follow a third victim, a 69-year-old woman, as she crossed the street at 31st Avenue and 54th Street. Phillips, according to authorities, grabbed the woman’s arm, causing her to fall to the ground.

Once she was down, Phillips punched her in the face, then stabbed her in the face and stomach with the knife. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Police arriving at the intersection saw Phillips swinging two kitchen knives. He threw one of them at officers who observed that the blade was covered in what appeared to be blood.

“Within the span of just a few minutes, the defendant is alleged to have attacked three people and could have taken their lives,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “These attacks were unprovoked. We are grateful for the swift response from the NYPD in preventing further injuries.”

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Phillips was also charged with multiple counts of assault and weapons possession. Queens Supreme Court Justice Stephen Knopf ordered Phillips to return to court on April 25 and he faces up to 65 years imprisonment if convicted.