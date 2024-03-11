You are reading

Top-prize-winning lottery ticket sold in Woodside

A top-prize winning New York Lottery ticket was recently sold at a Woodside store. Photo by REUTERS/Mike Sugar

Mar. 11, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

A top-prize-winning New York Lottery ticket was recently sold at a Woodside store.

The ticket for the “Take 5 Evening” drawing on Friday, Mar. 8, was sold at APNA Food and Oil Corp., located at 65-10 Queens Blvd. by the BP gas station. The winning ticket was for a $40,480 prize.

The Take 5 lottery winning numbers are televised every day at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m. Those with winning tickets have up to one year to claim their prize.

The odds of winning the TAKE 5 jackpot? One in 575,757.

