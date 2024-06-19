Third annual Sunny Pride sees record turnout as Sunnyside celebrates Pride Month

June 19, 2024 By Angelica Vivas

Over 1,000 New Yorkers dressed in colorful attire and holding rainbow flags gathered under the 7-train viaduct on Friday, June 14, to celebrate Pride Month in Sunnyside.

The Sunnyside Shines BID organized the event for the third consecutive year, with Executive Director Dirk McCall de Palomá as the driving force behind the celebration.

McCall de Palomá expressed gratitude to all the contributors to Sunny Pride’s gradual success, which has attracted an increased number of sponsors, including Council Member Julie Won.

Won emphasized unity and strength before the march down Queens Boulevard, not only as a member of local government but as an ally of the queer community.

“We want to make sure that we are inclusive and that we are continuing to affirm everyone’s identities,” said Won.

Bursting with energy, Fogo Azul NYC was the drum group that led the march in a roaring fashion, followed by Cheer New York and the rest of the pride attendees.

Cheer New York is a non-profit organization that advocates and empowers the LGBTQ+ community through charitable donations. This year, they are raising money for Love Wins Food Pantry, a queer organization that addresses food insecurity.

“We’ve participated in pride celebrations all throughout June and all the boroughs,” said Kathy Shen, Cheer New York Member. “We’re really excited just to live and serve for the community.”

At Bliss Plaza, energy filled the air when drag performances commenced on the main stage, with performers wearing sequined dresses and bodysuits.

Vendors from all over the city filled stands with paintings, bedazzled accessories, homemade jewelry and more to promote their queer brands. The Queer Makers Market also featured local organizations furthering their mission to aid the community.

“You have to be visible and out there living,” McCall de Palomá said. “You need to speak truth to power.”