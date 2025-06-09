Teen from Woodside arrested for armed robbery in Flushing; accomplice still at large: NYPD

June 9, 2025 By Bill Parry

A teenager from the Woodside Houses was arrested for an armed robbery in Flushing late last month, and the NYPD is still looking for his accomplice, who remains at large.

Isaiah King, 18, of 31st Avenue in Woodside, and his partner entered a commercial building at 136-51 37th Ave. in Flushing and allegedly approached a 28-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman and pulled out firearms at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 29.

They pushed the man against a wall and forcibly removed his cell phone and wallet before pistol-whipping him multiple times, police said. The wallet contained $4,000 in cash, three bank cards, and a California driver’s license, according to the criminal complaint. King and his accomplice proceeded to take the woman’s bag, which contained $600 in cash, and they fled the scene on foot.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to the location and, after a foot pursuit, King was taken into custody. The arresting officer said that as he pursued the teenager on foot, he saw him drop a firearm onto the ground, which the officer recovered and determined it was loaded with eleven rounds of ammunition. The accomplice was last seen running westbound on 37th Avenue toward Main Street.

King was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on May 30 on a complaint charging him with two counts of robbery in the first degree, an armed felony offense, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Anthony Battisti set bail at $30,000 cash and $50,000 bond.

Police from the 109th Precinct are still looking for King’s accomplice, who is described as having a dark complexion. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers, and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information regarding this armed robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 8, the 109th Precinct has reported 99 robberies so far in 2025, 59 fewer than the 158 reported during the same point last year, a decline of 37.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with 170 reported so far this year, 25 fewer than the 201 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 12.4%, according to CompStat.