Tattooed chain snatcher sought for robbing and threatening woman in Woodside: NYPD

July 2, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are looking for an alleged chain snatcher who targeted a woman in Woodside late last month and remains at large.

The 61-year-old victim was in front of 48-41 48th St. near the $275 million East End Studios construction site along the northwestern edge of Calvary Cemetery when a stranger approached her from behind and forcibly removed a chain from her neck. He then threatened to harm her if she yelled for help before running off northbound on foot toward Queens Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue, police said, adding that the woman was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a medium complexion with a heavily tattooed right forearm. He wore a black t-shirt, ripped blue jeans, black and white sneakers, and a black durag or knit cap.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 29, the 108th Precinct has reported 90 robberies so far in 2025, 36 fewer than the 126 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 28.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.