Suspect wanted for groping and shouting profanities at woman near Woodside transit hub: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly slapped a woman on her rear end before jumping into a car, yelling profanities at her, and speeding away near Woodside Avenue and 64th Street, close to the bridge over the LIRR tracks at the 61st Street transit hub late last month. (Via Google Maps / NYPD)

April 7, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 108th Precinct are still looking for a groper who targeted a woman near the 61st Street transit hub in Woodside late last month.

The incident occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 25, as the 35-year-old victim was walking near 64th Street and Woodside Avenue when the stranger approached her from behind and slapped the woman on her buttocks before running off, police said.

The man got into a red Nissan sedan and returned to the intersection, where he allegedly shouted profanities at the victim before speeding away in an unknown direction. The woman was not injured during her encounter with the degenerate.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on board a train, checking his cell phone. The suspect was described as having a light complexion in his 20s. He wore a black winter jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball cap, black pants, and black boots.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 30, the 108th Precinct has reported 14 sex crimes so far in 2025, one fewer than the 15 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 6.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

