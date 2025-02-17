Suspect flees into subway tunnel after stealing woman’s handbag on F train in Woodside: NYPD

Feb. 17, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are looking for a suspect who snatched a woman’s handbag on an F train in Woodside and remains at large more than a week later.

The 31-year-old victim was riding a northbound F train at around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb.9. that was approaching the Northern Boulevard subway station, when a stranger forcibly removed her handbag, which contained her cell phone and credit cards, police said.

The suspect got off the train at the Northern Boulevard subway station and fled into the tunnel on foot. The woman was not injured during the encounter.

An NYPD spokeswoman said Monday that the cell phone was valued at approximately $1,000. She could not say if the perpetrator had used the stolen credit cards to make purchases. That would be determined as part of the ongoing investigation.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a light complexion with dark hair. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face covering, black shorts, and white sneakers, and he carried gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding this grand larceny investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Feb. 9, the 108th Precinct has reported 48 grand larcenies so far in 2025, 38 fewer than the 86 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 44.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report. The precinct reported two transit crimes so far this year, one fewer than the three reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 33.3%, according to CompStat.