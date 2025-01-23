Sunnyside hosts two art-focused community events celebrating local talent

Jan. 23, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

Sunnyside is emerging as a focal point for art and culture this winter, with two significant events highlighting local talent and paying tribute to NYC culture.

The events — A Love Letter to New York City: Photography Solo Show by Paul O’Malley and the Sunnyside Winter Art Walk — aim to connect the community through a shared appreciation of creativity and urban resilience.

The first event, a photography exhibition titled “A Love Letter to New York City,” features the work of local photographer Paul O’Malley and runs from Jan. 16 to Feb. 15 at Vital Art Studios Gallery, located at 50-14 Skillman Ave. Curated by Raluca Anchidin, the exhibition offers a visual journey through the streets, landmarks, and lesser-known corners of the city that never sleeps.

The gallery is open to visitors on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., and attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artist during these hours. Entry is free, making it accessible for all community members to experience O’Malley’s photography.

Complementing the photography exhibition, the “Sunnyside Winter Art Walk” will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1, offering a guided tour of local art spaces. The event begins at Melting Cups, located at 43-45 40th St., at 11 a.m. Participants will visit several planned stops, including the Little Window Gallery and Sunnyside Arts, before concluding at Vital Art Studios Gallery.

The final stop provides attendees with a unique opportunity to meet Paul O’Malley and view his exhibition, A Love Letter to New York City. Event organizers describe the walk as an excellent chance to connect with fellow art lovers and learn more about Sunnyside’s creative scene.

Both events are free, but space for the Sunnyside Winter Art Walk is limited, and RSVPs are encouraged via Eventbrite.