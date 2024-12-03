Sunnyside store sells winning ticket in New York Lottery TAKE 5 drawing day after Thanksgiving

Dec. 3, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

A Sunnyside store gave one lucky customer a nice Thanksgiving gift, selling a top-prize winning ticket in the New York Lottery’s TAKE 5 Evening drawing on Friday, Nov. 28, the day after the holiday.

The winning ticket, valued at $24,884, was sold at Jolly 100 Corp, dba the Smoke Shop located on the corner of 46th St. and Queens Blvd.

TAKE 5 is a popular lottery game in which players choose five numbers from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and prizes can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The win marks another lucky moment for the Sunnyside area, which has seen several lottery winners over the years. Local stores like Alam Brothers on 42-01 Queens Blvd. have also been hotspots for lucky ticket holders in the past.

The New York Lottery remains a significant source of funding for the state’s public education system. In fiscal year 2023-2024, the Lottery contributed a remarkable $3.8 billion to benefit public schools across New York State.

For those struggling with gambling addiction, help is available through NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.