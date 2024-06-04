Sunnyside gets ready to rainbow up for the third annual SunnyPride

June 4, 2024 By Queens Post News Team

The third annual SunnyPride celebration is here to paint the town rainbow on Friday, June 14.

The free event, which will start at 6 p.m., is a vibrant showcase of Western Queens’ LGBTQ+ community and is expected to draw over 1,000 attendees this year.

“Western Queens is a great place to live because of the incredible people who call it home,” said State Senator Michael Gianaris. “SunnyPride highlights this inclusivity and offers a fantastic way to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.”

The festivities kick off at Lowery Plaza at 40th Street and Queens Boulevard, with a program featuring local LGBTQ+ leaders, business owners and elected officials.

Attendees will then march under the 7-train viaduct, led by the electrifying Fogo Azul NYC drum group, to Bliss Plaza at 46th Street and Queens Boulevard for the main celebration.

“SunnyPride is already a tradition in just a few short years, and it’s only getting bigger,” said Morry Galonoy, former Chair of Community Board 2. “We’re drawing crowds from all over the city, and it’s a reminder that there’s a lot of work to be done to protect the progress we’ve made. We’re proud of our diverse and inclusive community, and SunnyPride is a chance to celebrate that while preparing for the challenges ahead.”

The celebration at Bliss Plaza will showcase local LGBTQ+ talent, including drag queens, singers, dancers, a live band and more. There will also be a Queer Makers Mart featuring local vendors and community organizations.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate our strong LGBTQ+ community at SunnyPride for the third year,” said City Council Member Julie Won. “As an ally, I’ve always advocated for initiatives like SunnyPride that promote inclusivity and acceptance for all.”

SunnyPride is a collaborative effort with sponsorships from local businesses and organizations. “We are excited to bring SunnyPride back for a third year,” said Dirk McCall de Palomá, Executive Director of Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District. “The overwhelming support from the community is a testament to the importance of celebrating our LGBTQ+ neighbors.”

“Sunnyside has embraced us with open arms,” said Mackenzie Farquer, owner of Lockwood, a local LGBTQ+ business and first-time SunnyPride sponsor. “We can’t wait to celebrate Pride together!”