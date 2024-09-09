Sunnyside Community Services welcomes students to 3-K and Pre-K as NYC kicks off the new school year

Sept. 9, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

NYC students kicked off the 2024-2025 school year on Thursday, Sept. 5, and Sunnyside Community Services joined in the excitement by welcoming students to its Sunnyside Up 3-K and Pre-K programs.

Both students and teachers were eager to begin what promises to be an important and fun-filled year of learning and growth.

“I am looking forward to watching all the kids grow this year, said Ms. Aline, one of the program’s teachers.

The program, located at 39-01 Queens Blvd. in Sunnyside, provides children with education in a fun environment focused on discovery and exploration.

The students and staff reflect the rich diversity of Queens, the “World’s Borough.” The multilingual staff are especially equipped to support students whose first language is not English, helping to foster an inclusive learning environment.

The program’s curriculum follows the Department of Education’s units of study and aligns with Common Core standards, ensuring that students receive a strong foundation in early education.

The 3-K program is available free of charge to children born in 2021, while the Pre-K program is open to children born in 2020.

One of the unique aspects of Sunnyside Up at SCS is its emphasis on creativity and intergenerational learning. Students are given the opportunity to participate in movement, music and art activities alongside seniors from SCS’s Adult Day Services Program.

The program also extends beyond early education, with students receiving priority enrollment in free after-school programs at local elementary schools in the neighborhood, including PS 199, PS 150 and PS 343. As students grow, SCS continues to support them through a wide range of programs, including after-school activities, college preparation and career readiness initiatives.

Day-to-day life in the 3-K and Pre-K programs is designed to nurture curiosity and learning through exploration. Students engage in outdoor play at local parks and, when the weather does not permit, enjoy indoor activities such as dance and stretching exercises. Mealtimes provide an additional learning experience, with children encouraged to participate in the preparation, serving and sharing of healthy breakfasts and lunches.

Additionally, SCS offers early drop-off from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and aftercare from 2:50-6:00 p.m., with snacks provided during both sessions. These additional services are available at affordable monthly rates, helping parents balance their schedules while ensuring their children are cared for in a nurturing environment.

With its holistic approach to early education, Sunnyside Community Services’ 3-K and Pre-K programs provide children with a well-rounded start to their academic journey, fostering social, emotional and cognitive growth in a supportive and diverse setting.