Sunnyside Community Services hosting vaccination clinic Feb. 13

Feb. 9, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

The Sunnyside-based nonprofit Sunnyside Community Services will be holding a vaccination clinic Tuesday, Feb. 13 from noon to 2 p.m. This event comes in partnership with the Queens pharmacy Hopkins Drugs and Compounding.

People 12 years of age and older can receive their flu and COVID-19 booster shots at this pop-up event at Sunnyside Community Services, located at 43-31 39th St.

In order to receive the flu vaccination, insurance is required. However, this is not needed for scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination. Separate appointments are required for people who are interested in getting both vaccinations.

Advanced registration is required to schedule a vaccination appointment. Those interested can do so by clicking here.