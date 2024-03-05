Skillman Ave and 43rd Street co-named “St. Pat’s for All Way” in honor of parade’s 25th anniversary

Mar. 4, 2024 By Rachel Butler

Queens Council Member Julie Won and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams joined the Irish Consul General Helena Nolan in Sunnyside on March 3 to mark the 25th annual St. Pat’s for All Parade with a street co-naming of Skillman Ave and 43rd Street as “St. Pat’s for All Way.”

The location for the co-naming was selected since the stage for the annual parade is erected at the intersection of 43rd St and Skillman Avenue.

Founded in 2000, the parade provides an inclusive celebration of Irish culture, as an alternative to parades that previously banned openly LGBTQIA+ groups from marching.

Won, who represents the neighborhoods of Sunnyside, Woodside and Long Island City, said that she was honored to co-name the corner as “St. Pat’s for All Way.”

“It honors and celebrates the LGBTQIA+ and Irish leaders, organizers, and activists who created an inclusive space for our neighbors and made history right here in Sunnyside,” she said.

Parade organizers Kathleen Walsh D’Arcy and Archley Prudent received official New York City Council Proclamations from Adams, as well as from the council’s Irish Caucus and the LGBTQIA+ Caucus.

Adams said that the annual St. Pat’s for All parade is not just a celebration of Irish and LGBTQIA+ pride, but a model for promoting love over hate and unity over division.

“I’m thrilled to see the beautiful spirit of this parade commemorated with the street co-naming of St. Pat’s for All Way. This celebration is a reminder of our strong commitment to inclusivity and love that guides our actions to build an inclusive and accepting city,” she added.

Prudent, who is also co-chair for St Pat’s for All, said the group was honored by the recognition and that they will continue to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and acceptance for decades to come.

Nolan added that she is proud to join in on celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the parade and to underline Ireland’s commitment to promoting the rights of LGBTIA+ persons around the world.