Senior woman assaulted by stranger in unprovoked attack on Queens Boulevard in Woodside: NYPD

Aug. 28, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are looking for a brute who assaulted a senior woman in broad daylight as she walked near the Big Six Towers in Woodside.

The random attack occurred on Queens Boulevard and 63rd Street just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, when the stranger approached the 76-year-old victim and shoved her to the ground.

The woman suffered injuries to her lower back and right hip as the suspect ran off westbound on Queens Boulevard toward the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria, where she was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance video of the suspect on Monday and described him as having a heavy build and a light complexion. He wore a black baseball cap, a light pink polo shirt and khaki shorts and was carrying a white plastic bag.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Aug. 25, the 108th Precinct has reported 170 felony assaults so far in 2024, 18 more than the 152 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 11.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report.