Senior man sucker-punched outside 99-cent store in Woodside: NYPD

April 8, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 108th Precinct are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man in broad daylight in an unprovoked attack on Roosevelt Avenue along the border between Sunnyside and Woodside.

The 68-year-old victim was walking past a 99-cent store at 49-05 Roosevelt Ave., across from the Mobil on Queens Boulevard, at around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, when a stranger approached him and punched him in the face with a closed fist, police said.

The victim sustained a laceration to the side of the head from the sucker punch but refused medical attention at the crime scene.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect as he walked past the storefront, appearing to limp. He has a dark complexion with a beard and mustache. He wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through April 6, the 108th Precinct has reported 77 felony assaults so far in 2025, 20 more than the 57 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 35.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.