Register now: Sunnyside Post Mile returns in one month with Halloween-themed race to support local community

Sept. 26, 2024 Staff Report

With just one month remaining, registration is open for the Sunnyside Post Mile, a much-anticipated community event returning Saturday, Oct. 26.

The one-mile race, with a Halloween theme, invites participants of all ages to run or walk in costume along Skillman Avenue while supporting a critical cause. Early registration is encouraged to secure a personalized race bib and guaranteed event t-shirt.

Now in its eighth year, the Sunnyside Post Mile, presented in partnership with the Woodside Sunnyside Runners, raises funds for Sunnyside Community Services (SCS).

SCS is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing vital services for individuals of all ages. From afterschool programs for youth to supportive resources for seniors, the organization works to strengthen community ties and enhance the quality of life for local residents through education, health services and social programs.

The race will start at 9:30 a.m., by Lou Lodati Park on 43rd Street, looping through 43rd Street and Barnett Avenue, and concluding on Skillman Avenue. Families are welcome to participate with strollers and pets, with organizers requesting they start at the back to allow competitive runners adequate space.

For the youngest participants, dash events will start at 10:45 a.m., featuring a 50-yard dash for ages 2-5 and a 100-yard dash for ages 6-9. All children participating in the dash events will receive a ribbon and a free goodie bag. The fastest runners in the main event will be awarded top honors with three medals, but the day’s emphasis will remain on fostering community spirit and seasonal fun.

The event is a neighborhood tradition that has brought together hundreds of residents since its inception in 2015. Registration will open at 8:30 a.m., with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

The race also encourages team participation, inviting friends, families and coworkers to come together to support a charitable cause while adding an element of friendly competition.

For more information or to explore sponsorship opportunities, email qp@queenspost.com. To register, visit events.elitefeats.com/24sunnysidepost.