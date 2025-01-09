Radio documentary explores lingering loss of beloved Sunnyside joint Alpha Donuts

Jan. 9, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Over a year after neighborhood institution Alpha Donuts abruptly shuttered on Queens Boulevard, a Sunnyside resident explored the lingering loss of the old-school coffee shop and the impact of losing beloved neighborhood institutions.

Claire Kinnen, a student at Hunter College’s Integrated Media Arts Graduate Program who has lived in Sunnyside for seven years, studied the lasting legacy of Alpha Donuts one year after its closure in a radio documentary.

The coffee shop, which closed suddenly on June 28, 2023, was located a few feet from the Sunnyside Arch on Queens Boulevard and known for its donuts and greasy breakfasts. Alpha Donuts’ late opening hours also made it a popular hang-out location for local cabbies working night shifts.

Patty Zorbas, 62, who owned the iconic eatery, told the Sunnyside Post in July 2023 that she was forced to close due to inflation and the potential costs of several upgrades needed to keep the business afloat — which she said she could not afford to carry out. She said rents had also increased for Alpha Donuts but said it was not behind her reason to close.

Zorbas added that the store never recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic started the problem, as we couldn’t serve for a year inside,” Zorbas said. “We never recovered.”

Kinnen spoke to other local business owners and customers who frequented the neighborhood joint about the impact of Alpha Donuts’ loss.

Dave Acocella, owner of Philomena’s Pizza on Queens Boulevard, remembered Alpha Donuts as a neighborhood stalwart.

“I think everyone has a story or two about Alpha Donuts in their lifetime,” Acocella said. “I go live on TikTok and every time I pass Alpha Donuts, there’s a person who had moved away and sees that Alpha Donuts is gone. (They’re) like, ‘wow, Alpha Donuts is gone. What happened? What happened?’

“Nothing lasts forever,” Acocella continued. “But I loved that Alpha Donut layout, that old-style diner layout. And I remember sitting there and eating there at two, three o’clock in the morning.”

Alpha Donuts was renowned for its unique S-shaped countertop, which allowed workers to serve customers up close to its vintage, button-styled cash register.

Kinnen also spoke to Mohammad Osman, son of Souk El Shater owner Ahmad, about the impact of Alpha Donuts’ closure and the importance of neighborhood institutions.

“That place was very dear to many people,” Mohammad told Kinnen. “Local establishments are important; they make the neighborhood what it is.”

Mohammad also noted that the face of Sunnyside has changed in recent years, with climbing rents making things more expensive for residents and local businesses.

“Living here has gotten more expensive. Rents are so insanely out of control right now, and you need a much higher income to get by these days.”

Matt, a former regular customer at Alpha Donuts who even had his engagement photos taken at the joint, spoke fondly of his memories of frequenting the coffee shop while he worked night shifts.

“Alpha Donuts never seem to be closed,” Matt told Kinnen, recalling walking into at 4 a.m. to see several taxi drivers asleep, face down on the counter and a staff member standing with their eyes shut in the early hours of the morning.

“Cities change all the time, and businesses come and go, but Alpha Donuts had been there for such a long time, and it did exactly what you wanted it to do,” Matt said. “Me and my friends who loved Alpha Donuts all grieved for it when it was gone. We just couldn’t quite believe it.”

Pedro Luna, a cab driver who has been a customer there for the last 10 years, remembers visiting the store every morning to hang out.

“I’ve been coming here every morning; I got my green tea here, I hang out, I use the restroom also, which is important,” Luna said. “So I had a place to go, that was very important for me.”

Luna said at the time that he believes Alpha Donuts’ closure left a massive hole in the neighborhood, adding that he had spoken to around 10 elderly customers who regularly frequented the store.

“They are lonely souls, they are brokenhearted,” Luna said.

The space it previously occupied remains empty to this day.