Queens refillery Seed+Oil redefines grocery shopping with local focus

Jan. 17, 2025 By Ceighlee Fennel

Finding local produce and goods in a bustling metropolis like New York City can be challenging. While farmer’s markets provide some relief, many vendors travel hours from places like Ulster and Columbia counties to sell their products.

In Queens, a small business is tackling this accessibility issue alongside other causes, such as sustainability. Seed+Oil, a refillery located on Skillman Avenue in Sunnyside, offers dried fruits, nuts, pastas, superfoods, spices, and more. Customers can bring their own containers or purchase jars from the store to refill, promoting a zero-waste shopping experience.

The business is run by five owners who are passionate about sourcing locally, fostering community, and reducing plastic waste while challenging consumer norms.

“We source locally when we can and try to be intentional with everything we do,” said Roque Rodriguez, one of the owners. “We want to operate with integrity while taking care of each other, ourselves, and the planet. We are just humans who love the planet and opened the store, so we are still learning the balance between where to source from and reducing our carbon footprint.”

Interestingly, Seed+Oil didn’t begin as a zero-waste grocery store. Initially, the space was intended to expand their nearby yoga studio with high-intensity fitness classes. However, when the pandemic forced fitness spaces to close, the owners faced two rent payments with no income. To adapt, they pivoted to create a community-centered, zero-waste grocery store. After two years of development, Seed+Oil officially opened in November 2023.

“While this space was originally an expansion of the yoga studio in a fitness way, now it’s an expansion in a philosophical way,” Rodriguez said. “It’s like living the yogic way through the store—being intentional in choices and purchases.”

Seed+Oil is deeply involved in community outreach. They partner with Connected Chef, a nonprofit organization, to support small farms through a program called Lifeline Groceries. This initiative offers nutrient-dense, locally sourced produce on a sliding scale based on income. Customers can order boxes online, with the highest tier paying for one box and donating another to families in need, while a zero-cost option is available for food-insecure households. Seed+Oil serves as a pickup hub for the program.

The store also collaborates with Woodside Houses, a NYCHA development, where they have tabled to offer residents discounts on purchases. Rodriguez expressed a desire to host more events and involve residents directly in the store’s mission.

“We want to reach out to folks with lower incomes to encourage them to come in and have access to high-quality food and goods,” Rodriguez said. “In a perfect world, I would love for this store to be successful enough to share this model with other stores across New York, providing intentional access to those in need.”

Seed+Oil supports other small businesses by hosting in-store pop-ups for local and minority-owned brands. Rodriguez emphasized the economic benefits of keeping money within the local community.

Frequent customer Kayla Almanzar appreciates the store’s quality products, particularly its spices.

“Having access to local products is impactful because Sunnyside is a very family-oriented place, and Seed+Oil has a variety of options to support local businesses,” Almanzar said. “They are a must-stop in Sunnyside. I take all my friends there as a field trip because the owners, products, and mission are really great.”

Science teacher Stephanie Kadison, another regular customer, values the store’s focus on sustainability.

“New Yorkers benefit from this store because it gives them the ability to reduce their plastic use, which is really important,” Kadison said. “It’s also interconnected to the needs of the community, making it an amazing addition to New York and Sunnyside in particular.”

Rodriguez highlighted three ways consumers can support local businesses and growers: making intentional purchases, leaving positive reviews, and planning ahead.

“The grab-and-go mentality is killing us and our ability to live on the planet,” Rodriguez said. “I want to do more education around people’s relationships with food and consumption.”

Almanzar shared her appreciation for the store’s flexibility, noting she can purchase only what she needs by weight, avoiding waste. Kadison emphasized the community aspect of the store, describing it as “more than a store.”

“It feels like a family,” Kadison said. “As soon as I opened the door, I knew this was my place.”

For more information, visit Seed+Oil’s website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook to stay updated on events and initiatives.