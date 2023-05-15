You are reading

Police search for man behind shooting in Sunnyside last week

The NYPD is searching for this individual who shot several rounds towards a vehicle at 42-02 Queens Blvd. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

May 15, 2023 By Julia Moro 

Police are searching for an unidentified individual who discharged a firearm multiple times toward a 36-year-old male victim’s vehicle in Sunnyside last week.

Police from the 108th Precinct reported on Friday, May 12, at approximately 11:05 p.m., several rounds struck a vehicle at 42-02 Queens Blvd. The debris from the shots also struck the victim and a 65-year-old female, causing minor injuries, according to authorities. A 71-year-old male fell while attempting to avoid the gunfire, causing minor injuries.

According to reports, the shooter fled the location in a vehicle traveling southbound on 42 Street. All victims were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The individual is described as a man with dark complexion who is approximately 30 to 40 years old and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has a heavy build and a beard, police said. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt, black shorts and black slippers.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a gray four door van missing hub caps on the rear wheels and missing a rear bumper.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (747812). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Op-Ed: Why I’m voting for Melinda Katz

May. 13, 2023 By Councilman Shekar Krishnan

Melinda Katz and I haven’t always seen eye to eye. In the contentious 2019 Democratic primary election for Queens District Attorney, I publicly supported Tiffany Cabán, the public defender candidate, over Katz, then the borough president. After Katz won and took office, I opposed her prosecution of a Guyanese immigrant who was wrongfully jailed as a young teenager on a coerced confession.

Read More
0
Steve Cohen’s team releases community-based report regarding development of 50 acres of asphalt around Citi Field

May. 12, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and his team at North Shore Strategies have released a report of what the public would like to see done with the 50 acres of asphalt around Citi Field. The report is based off door-to-door conversations with nearby residents, which was based off community feedback from 200 meetings with community leaders and 15 community workshops.

Read More
0
Load More Articles