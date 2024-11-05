Photos: Sunnyside turns into Halloween wonderland as trick-or-treaters flood streets

Nov. 5, 2024 By Ramy Mahmoud and Queens Post News Team

Sunnyside was the place to be this Halloween, as local businesses and residents alike welcomed a wave of trick-or-treaters for a night of fun, costumes, and community spirit.

The neighborhood, which has an eclectic mix of shops, and the historic Sunnyside Gardens transformed into a Halloween wonderland, drawing families and friends from across Queens.

This year, businesses along Greenpoint Avenue embraced the Halloween spirit with decorations and candy for trick-or-treaters, adding to the festive atmosphere that Sunnyside has become known for.

Many store owners dressed up to greet their young visitors, handing out sweets and posing for photos with delighted families.

“Greenpoint Avenue really came alive tonight,” said a local shop manager, who handed out treats from his storefront. “Halloween here feels like a neighborhood-wide celebration. Everyone pitches in to make it fun for the kids.”

Costumed children and parents crowded the sidewalks, dressed as superheroes, ghosts, princesses, and favorite characters

Families strolled from street to street, collecting treats with many parents sharing that Sunnyside’s warm, community-focused Halloween is what keeps them coming back each year.

“We come here every Halloween because it is fun and safe,” said one Woodside resident and mother of two. “The businesses here make Halloween extra special for the kids.”

The Halloween tradition in Sunnyside has grown significantly over the years as more homes and businesses join in to make the evening memorable for the neighborhood’s children.

Sunnyside Gardens across the boulevard has been a long-standing Halloween destination, known for its tree-lined streets and historic homes.

As trick-or-treaters filled their bags and families captured memories, the success of Halloween in Sunnyside once again highlighted the neighborhood’s appeal as a family-friendly neighborhood with a strong sense of community.

For residents and visitors alike, the annual event has become more than just a night of costumes and candy — it’s a cherished tradition that brings everyone together.