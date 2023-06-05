You are reading

Pervert gropes woman on 7 train in Woodside: NYPD

(Photos: NYPD and Wiki Commons)

Police have released an image of a man wanted for groping a woman on a 7 train in Woodside Saturday night. (Photos: NYPD and Wiki Commons)

June 5, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released an image of a man wanted for allegedly groping a woman on a 7 train in Woodside on Saturday night.

The alleged pervert approached the 29-year-old victim as the northbound train was nearing the 61st Street Woodside station at around 11 p.m. on June 3, according to police.

The suspect then grabbed the woman’s genital area over her clothing, without permission to do so, police said.

He remained on the train before fleeing to parts unknown, cops said.

The woman did not suffer any physical injuries, the NYPD said.

Police on June 5 released an image of the man wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
LaGuardia’s new Terminal B wins major awards from two leading environmental organizations

Jun. 2, 2023 By Bill Parry

Not only is the finished product aesthetically pleasing to the eye that presents a vast improvement for traveler experience, the new $4 billion Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport is also a model of sustainability for such large-scale construction projects in the future. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the developer and manager of Terminal B, on June 2 announced that the completed project has won prestigious awards from two leading international environmental institutions.

Read More
0
New York Hall of Science awarded federal funding for project on artificial intelligence

New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) will play a key role in the future of artificial and natural intelligence after U.S. Rep. Grace Meng announced that the institution in Flushing Meadows Corona Park has been awarded nearly a half-million dollars in federal funding from the National Science Foundation over the next five years.

NYSCI will be part of a $20 million initiative led by Columbia University to establish an AI Institute for Artificial and Natural Intelligence (ARNI), an interdisciplinary center that will bring together several top research institutions to focus on a national priority: connecting the major progress made in AI systems to the revolution in understanding the brain.

Read More
0
Load More Articles