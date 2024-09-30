You are reading

Oktoberfest returns to Sunnyside Gardens Park this Saturday

Oktoberfest 2018 (Photo: Queens Post)

Sept. 30, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Sunnyside Gardens Park will host its annual Oktoberfest Festival this Saturday, transforming the popular park into an authentic Biergarten.

Oktoberfest will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon to 5 p.m., offering craft beer, wine, and German-style food throughout the day. The event is open to the public, with a scheduled rain date on Oct. 6 in case of inclement weather.

The upcoming festival will also feature live music and entertainment throughout the day, an arts and crafts fair featuring works by local artists, a pumpkin patch, kids’ crafts, and fair rides suitable for children of all ages.

Admission to the event is free and does not include entry to rides and attractions. Food and drink, including bratwurst, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, veggie burgers, hot dogs, festive sides, beer and wine, will be available to purchase throughout Saturday’s event.

Chris Kocher, vice president of Sunnyside Gardens Park, said the event caters to people of all ages.

“Kids love the pumpkin patch and the bouncy houses,” Kocher said. “There’s something for everyone to enjoy, and it’s a great chance to support the park and its programs.”

Vendors wishing to participate in the arts and crafts fair at the upcoming Oktoberfest can rent a 10×10 space for the event to sell their handcrafted and homemade goods and wares. Vendors can pay $50 to rent a space for the afternoon.

Located at 48-21 39th Ave., Sunnyside Gardens Park has served the local community since 1926. The three-acre park is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. seven days a week and is home to a variety of sports programs and recreational activities for children and adults alike, including T-ball, soccer, basketball, tennis and yoga.

The park has many other features, including a grass playing field, a clay tennis court, basketball courts, and a running track.

The member-only park also regularly hosts cultural events such as Shakespeare in the Park and an annual Memorial Day Fair.

