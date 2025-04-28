OKI Japanese Restaurant, a Sunnyside staple for 25 years, to close at end of April

April 28, 2025 By Maxwell Murray

OKI Japanese Restaurant, a beloved Sunnyside staple known for its cozy atmosphere and traditional Japanese fare, will permanently close its doors on April 30 after 25 years in business.

The restaurant, located at 45-11 Queens Blvd., announced the closure with a handwritten sign posted on its front window. The note expressed heartfelt thanks to loyal customers who have supported the business for more than two decades: “With a heavy heart to announce this…thanks for all the support. ”

According to an employee, the decision to close was due to a combination of factors: the expiration of the restaurant’s lease, a significant rent increase, and rising tariff costs that have made it harder for the business to stay afloat.

Founded in 1999, OKI Japanese Restaurant has been a favorite in the neighborhood for its affordable sushi, traditional Japanese fare, and warm, welcoming service. The restaurant’s understated décor, paper lanterns, and familiar faces behind the counter created an environment where many customers felt at home. The business has long been praised for its consistency—both in food quality and in staff, many of whom have worked there for years.

For longtime patrons like Nathan, a Sunnyside resident who didn’t want to disclose his last name, the news of OKI’s closure is bittersweet. Nathan said he has been dining at the restaurant since he was a child and always appreciated that both the people and the food stayed consistently great over the years.

“It’s like a time capsule — the faces behind the counter never changed, and somehow the yakisoba always tasted just as good as I remembered,” Nathan said. “It’s one of those places where you feel like you’re part of a little family. I’m definitely going to try to stop by one last time before they close.”

The restaurant will continue serving customers until its final day on April 30.