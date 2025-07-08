Officials break ground on $51.5M affordable housing project in Sunnyside

July 8, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Elected officials, community members, and representatives from non-profit Elmcor broke ground on a new $51.5 million affordable housing development in Sunnyside Monday morning, which promises to deliver 55 new affordable units to the neighborhood.

The development, located at 43-12 50th St., will also feature on-site community space and wraparound services coordinated by Elmcor Youth & Adult Activities, Inc., a non-profit aiming to foster positive life changes through skills development.

Elmcor CEO Saeeda Dunston joined elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Julie Won, and members of the local community on Monday to break ground on the new affordable housing development. Ahmed Tigani, acting commissioner of the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development, also attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

The development will include 55 affordable housing units, including eight studios, 29 one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom apartments, one three-bedroom unit and a superintendent’s apartment. The units will be available to New Yorkers earning 60%, 80% and 120% of Area Median Income (AMI).

Meanwhile, 16% of the units will be set aside for New Yorkers experiencing homelessness through HPD’s ‘Our Space’ program, which funds light-touch services for households earning at or below 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

The building will also house an on-site community space and offer wraparound services coordinated by Elmcor, including behavioral health support, workforce development, and youth and family services to support continued growth and success.

Elmcor said the new development marks a significant milestone in the organization’s commitment to housing as a foundation for health, economic stability and community wellbeing.

The Sunnyside development is funded through a public-private partnership, including a $27.4 million grant from HPD and a $12.29 million construction loan contributed by the Community Preservation Corporation (CPC). CPC also provided a $7.69 million permanent loan insured by the State of New York Mortgage Agency (SONYMA) and funded through a partnership with New York City Retirement Systems.

Additional support includes RESO A funding from Richards and $1.7 million in capital funding from Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. Enterprise and Webster Bank also contributed to the development fund.

Lemle & Wolff Companies, Sarana Development Group, Zone 12 LLC, and Elmcor co-developed the development. Lemle & Wolff Construction Corp. serves as the general contractor, and Lemle & Wolff, Inc. oversees property management.

Speaking at Monday’s groundbreaking, Dunston described permanent, safe, and affordable housing as a “national public health issue,” adding that it has been plaguing Queens for decades.

“With this future development, we are combatting that crisis through meaningful investment in the generational well-being of the communities we serve,” Dunston said. With this future development, we are combating that crisis through meaningful investment in the generational well-being of the communities we serve

Dunston described Queens as a “great place to build a life,” but said communities across the borough cannot thrive unless they receive adequate funding and support.

Tigani, meanwhile, said Monday’s groundbreaking was personally special to him because he had raised his son in Sunnyside and seen firsthand the importance of social services in the neighborhood. Tigani added that Monday’s groundbreaking was about providing “opportunity.”

“It’s about bringing new income-restricted homes to a Queens neighborhood that deserves that kind of investment,” Tigani said. “It’s about opening doors for more families to stay and grow in New York City and make their life in Sunnyside in the same way that I was so lucky to have this neighborhood benefit me and our growing family.

“These are 55 homes that offer dignity, stability and a real foundation for the future.”

Richards, on the other hand, said he couldn’t think of a “more important time” to break ground on an affordable housing development than the present.

“This is stability for 55 families that will have permanent affordable housing right here in Queens,” Richards said. “We think about 55 units, but there are 55 stories behind every unit count that’s going to be built here.”

Meng said affordable housing is the “cornerstone” of strong communities and can be a “starting point” for other community benefits, including better healthcare, better education, and greater economic opportunity.

“Yet, for too many individuals and families in our own communities, that foundation has remained out of reach. This project helps change that,” Meng said.

She said the new development is not just offering shelter to working families but hope. It will allow families to live close to their jobs and their children’s schools.

“We have a long way to go to provide more affordable housing here in Queens, but today is such a powerful reminder and very necessary for us to feel that glimmer of hope,” Meng said.

Won, meanwhile, noted that there are currently 38 shelters in Council District 26, with more than 12,000 people waiting for a home. She said the new development can serve as a “model” for addressing the housing crisis.

“This project brings much-needed housing to our community, with real support for families, working people, and those who have experienced homelessness,” Won said in a statement.

Anivelca Cordova, principal at Lemle & Wolff, said the development will allow dozens of households to enjoy a sustainable, safe and vibrant building community for years to come.

“We are so proud to have achieved this milestone alongside our development partners and look forward to welcoming residents into a vibrant building community,” Cordova said in a statement.